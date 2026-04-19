Gear up for high-stakes drama and devilish fun in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Get your designer threads ready because The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the generation-defining film, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, has finally arrived in cinemas. With high fashion, a fearsome boss, a great underdog story and some pretty biting quotes, The Devil Wears Prada, released way back in 2006, had it all.

In the original film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, Anne plays Andy Sachs, a journalism graduate who scores the job of a lifetime at New York’s glamorous Runway magazine.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs. (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

But working as a junior assistant to Editor in Chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl) proves a struggle when Miranda demands that Andy prioritises work over her personal life. (Hey, this was the no-such-thing-as-out-of-hours early 2000s!)

Now, a glacial two decades later, the sequel takes us back to the glossy, glitzy world of Runway magazine – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Both Meryl and Anne reprise their roles, as do Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley.

Power team: Andy, Miranda and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci). (Credit: 20th Century Studios.)

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Meryl, 76, said the level of fandom during filming was on another level.

“Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” the actress said. “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and in one case kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”

Nigel knows his way around a fashion closet. (Credit: 20th Century Studios.)

Also appearing is Colin from Accounts star Patrick Brammall, who is rumoured to play Andy’s love interest.

So, what can we expect from the second instalment? All we can reveal is Miranda has been involved in some kind of scandal, with Andy brought in to help steer the Runway ship away from controversy.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Emily said the high-fashion element of the new movie was challenging for the cast. “Getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us,” she laughed of some of the tricky outfits.

Emily Blunt is back as Emily Charlton. (Credit: 20the Century Studios)

Fans, however, will be on the edges of their seats in anticipation of the stylish haute couture on display.

For a recent press tour Anne wore thigh-high boots just like the Chanel pair her character famously wore in the original film. Nice call back!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in cinemas now.