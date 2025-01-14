Kate Hudson’s three kids: Meet Ryder, Bingham and Rani

In 2004, the actress welcomed her second son, Bingham who she shares with former fiancé, Matt Bellamy. The English singer and songwriter co-parents with Kate and they have often spoken of their close relationship.

In a 2023 interview with Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate commented, “I’m so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much,”

Often she has spoken of her close friendships with her ex-partners and the importance of co-parenting to create the best environment for her children.

Kate has also often referred to her family as the likes of a ‘patchwork’, in a May 2024 interview with People.

“I think the thing that’s so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out … The kids feel like they have this huge family. There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it’s very rare.”

“We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids,” she continued.