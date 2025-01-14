Kate Hudson’s three kids: Meet Ryder, Bingham and Rani

American actress and singer, Kate Hudson is a doting mother of three, and she holds her children in utmost importance.
The 45-year-old is best known for her roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars and Almost Famous.
Whilst having her hands full with her on-screen roles, the actress is also a busy Mum, with her sons Ryder, 21, and Bingham, 13 and her daughter Rani, 6.
Scroll on to find out everything we know about Kate Hudson’s children…
Ryder Robinson
21
Kate’s firstborn, Ryder was born in 2004 to Kate and her ex-husband Chris Robinson. Kate was 21 at the time of marrying the American musician who is best known for his rock band The Black Crowes.
Having recently turned 21 on January 7, 2025, his actress mother took to Instagram with a beautiful tribute to her eldest son.
The caption read, “Oh my baby Ryder ⭐️21 today⭐️ My cozy, hilarious, smart, dedicated, loving son. As a mama you wonder what this day will feel like and I have to say it is nothing as I expected. It’s better. Every milestone on this journey to adulthood has been a joy and every year as wonderful as the next. I love you so!!! 🥳Happy Birthday🥳”
The 21-year-old has been pictured with guitar in hand, following in the footsteps of his father.
Bingham “Bing” Bellamy
13
In 2004, the actress welcomed her second son, Bingham who she shares with former fiancé, Matt Bellamy. The English singer and songwriter co-parents with Kate and they have often spoken of their close relationship.
In a 2023 interview with Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate commented, “I’m so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much,”
Often she has spoken of her close friendships with her ex-partners and the importance of co-parenting to create the best environment for her children.
Kate has also often referred to her family as the likes of a ‘patchwork’, in a May 2024 interview with People.
“I think the thing that’s so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out … The kids feel like they have this huge family. There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it’s very rare.”
“We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids,” she continued.
Rani Fujikawa
6
Kate and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together, Rani in 2018.
In September 2021, the musician proposed after nearly five years of dating.
In her May 2024 cover issue with People, Kate commented about Rani, “She’s the best. She’s so magical. She’s definitely her mother’s daughter. It takes her forever to get out of the house. She’s very particular about her wardrobe and her clothes and her vibe.”
The actress continued saying, “She is just a total firecracker, but then she’s much more emotional than I think I was when I was little. She’s much more of an empath where I was like, yeah. She’s just very empathetic and emotional.”