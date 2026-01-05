EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman talks his new film, Song Sung Blue

Co-starring with Kate Hudson and getting to belt out the Neil Diamond hits he loved in his youth, Hugh Jackman says his latest role as Mike Sardina aka “Lightning”, one half of a real-life Neil Diamond tribute duo in Song Sung Blue hit all the right notes.

What first appealed to you about the role of Mike Sardina?

I just loved him from the very start.

Here was this man who served in Vietnam and who lived through some terrible experiences, who was battling a health condition but who refused to let any of that stop him achieving his dream.

That kind of underdog spirit and sheer determination really stood out to me when Craig (writer/director Craig Brewer) first brought this to me.

I found myself identifying with his love of performing and that his big dream was to be on stage. I felt like we really had something in common.

Kate plays Hugh’s wife Claire Sardina in the biopic. (Credit: Getty)

How much of a Neil Diamond fan were you before this role came to you?

Big fan. I grew up at a time when Neil Diamond was everywhere, even more than he is now.

His music was everywhere and he actually had a close affinity with Australia. He played to sold-out venues there throughout the ’70s and ’80s. Neil Diamond is loved all around the world.

Were you at all nervous about having to belt out all those classic Neil Diamond hits?

Yes, I was nervous. It meant a lot for me to get it right, for the same reason it meant so much to Mike Sardina.

He was someone who worshipped Neil Diamond. It meant everything to him to be able to sound like him and also look like him. That became the standard for me to meet in every way I could.

The real Neil Diamond has seen the film. Has he given you any feedback about your performance?

He has. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to meet Neil, we all did.

It was a huge moment for us all to [get] his blessing.

For him to also tell me, “Hey, you did a good job”, meant everything. I was like, “Yes!”

Hugh’s predicted an Oscar for Kate for the film. (Credit: Alamy)

Kate Hudson plays your wife and the Thunder to your Lightning. How was working with her on this?

We were so lucky to have Kate come with us on this.

I have wanted to work with her for so long and we had the best time. Kate is so talented and so funny.

Every day we were laughing… laughing and singing. The whole cast was amazing to work with. It was a dream project to be a part of.

Everyone has seen you in musical roles before, of course. Do you think Kate is going to surprise a few with how good she is when it comes to singing?

Kate can do everything. I think people are going to enjoy discovering a different aspect to Kate than maybe they have seen on screen before.

Her performance as Claire Sardina is just brilliant.

What was your favourite part of your Neil Diamond tribute makeover?

The clothes were pretty special. I got to have a lot of fun with that, Kate even more so.

And the hair. The hair was pretty memorable (laughs).

Being up there on stage dressed up like that, singing those songs is something I will never forget.

Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster made their red carpet debut at the film’s LA premiere in October. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Do you have a favourite Neil Diamond song?

Sweet Caroline is a bit of an anthem but I love them all and I still listen to them now. They’re all incredible.

Which do you prefer – acting or singing and dancing?

I love them all but, if I am honest, I am probably more comfortable singing and dancing than anything I am acting – even after all this time.

Singing and dancing is something I have loved all my life. Acting just kind of happened alongside it.

You have done everything from acting and singing to producing and Broadway. Would you ever consider directing too?

I have thought about it but, no, not really. I have seen how Craig and the wonderful directors I have been lucky enough to work with do it and how busy they are.

I’m honestly not sure I could do it.

Finally, everyone wants to see you back as Wolverine in the new Avengers movie. What can you tell us?

I can’t tell you anything.

