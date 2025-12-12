Hugh Jackman is using his platform once again to raise awareness about skin cancer after revealing he has been diagnosed six times over the course of his life.

The Australian actor spoke candidly about his ongoing health journey during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week.

Hugh, now 57 and based in the United States, explained that his upbringing in Australia placed him in a high-risk category from an early age.

Australia has the highest skin cancer rates in the world, with around two in three Australians expected to face some form of the disease during their lifetime. Growing up in a culture where having a tan was seen as a badge of honour, Hugh says he often ignored the signs.

“There was pressure to always be tanned,” he admitted. “Even after the first one I had, I was like, ‘Ah, but it’d still be good to get a tan when I go away.’… The second one, I was like, ‘You’re an idiot. Be the pasty skin guy. Who cares?’”

Hugh has had cancers removed before. (Credit: Instagram)

A HISTORY OF BASAL CELL CARCINOMA

Hugh revealed that all his diagnoses have been Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCC) – the most common but generally least dangerous form of skin cancer. BCCs arise from uncontrolled growth of basal cells in the outermost layer of the skin. Because they tend to grow slowly, they are highly treatable when detected early.

“Skin cancer, there’s three types,” he explained. “Melanoma, the worst. Squamous cell, not great. I’ve only had Basal Cell. No one has ever died in the history of the planet [from BCC], but it’s a cancer and it grows. If you don’t take it out, it’ll get into your bones and then you’ve got to take the bone out.”

Though BCC isn’t typically life-threatening, Hugh stressed that it is not something to ignore. His doctor has warned him that, due to changes in immunity with age, he is likely to face additional diagnoses in the future.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-nominated actor has spoken publicly about his diagnoses. In 2023, he shared another update with fans via Instagram, using his story as a reminder for people to protect themselves.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before,” he wrote at the time. “I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

Hugh continues to emphasise the importance of prevention: wearing sunscreen, covering up with protective clothing, and – most importantly – staying vigilant with regular skin checks.

“EVERYONE SHOULD GET A CHECK”

After years of procedures and removals, Hugh’s message remains clear: don’t take your skin for granted.

“Obviously growing up in Australia, I was at a high risk,” he said. “But everyone should get a check.”

