EXCLUSIVE: Karl Stefanovic’s secret family plan revealed amid shock radio move

He’s one of Australia’s most loved TV personalities – but Karl Stefanovic is starting a brand new chapter in radio, and those close to him say his plans go far beyond the microphone.

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The Today co-host has signed on to host The Long Weekend alongside Eddie McGuire, live on the GOLD Network every Friday from 12-3pm. And sources tell Woman’s Day exclusively that the move has got Karl thinking seriously about his daughter Willow‘s future in the spotlight, too.

The three-hour show promises to be full of big opinions, great music, and lively debate – broadcast nationally and available internationally across the iHeart network, as well as on 9Now and Stan. It’s one of the biggest moves in Australian radio in years.

But while Karl is fired up about the new gig – saying he wants to “disrupt the status quo” and has been “a student of radio” his whole life – those around him say his ambitions don’t stop there.

(Credit: ARN)

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Willow left Australia several years ago as a teenager chasing her dreams, and has been studying fashion journalism at University of the Arts London, where international students pay upwards of $60,000 a year. With graduation just around the corner, Karl has been thinking hard about what comes next for his eldest daughter.

When Willow came home to Australia earlier this year, Karl was reportedly blown away by how much she had grown. “Willow left for London a few years ago as a wide-eyed teen with big dreams – she’s been daddy’s little girl for all her life, so for Karl to see her so poised and full of charm made him so proud,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

And that visit sparked something. “He’s been busy exploring new opportunities on top of his already successful podcast, and there’s talk he’s keen to help Willow once she graduates,” our source explains. “Karl can see she has real star quality, so he may well bring her into one of his future projects – especially if it involves fashion.”

(Credit: @karlstefanovic_ on Instagram)

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The timing says a lot. Karl has long been tipped to leave the Today show later this year, and he’s clearly been thinking about what comes next. The Long Weekend, launching June 19, 2026, looks to be a big part of that – and with it, a fresh focus on the kind of legacy he wants to leave for his family.

“Karl will do anything to help his daughter reach her dreams – and to make sure the next generation of Stefanovics get the same chances he did,” says the source. “Willow knows her dad will open as many doors as he can for her, because at the end of the day, she’s still his little girl.”

With a major new show launching and his daughter eyeing a career in the industry, it’s shaping up to be Karl Stefanovic’s biggest year yet.

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