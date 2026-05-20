‘Things are not good’: Carrie Bickmore’s string of health woes as ex moves on with new woman

It’s been a tough few weeks for Carrie Bickmore. The beloved radio host has found herself dealing with one health setback after another as well as an emotional curveball from her personal life.

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It started with a nasty head wound last month, after she walked into the corner of a wall. Carrie described blood “spurting” from her head before having the cut glued together so she could still go on a family holiday.

A stranger’s carry-on luggage falling on her head during the same period didn’t help matters either, and the original wound healed so poorly that she’s now been referred to a plastic surgeon to have it properly fixed.

(Credit: @bickmorecarrie on Instagram)

Then came the latest blow. After taking a week off sick, fans were relieved to hear Carrie back on air this week – but the reunion was short-lived. The 45-year-old quickly revealed that Monday’s show was a “one night only” appearance, after a visit to an ear, nose and throat specialist left her with some worrying news about her voice.

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“My voice hasn’t been right for some time,” she told listeners. “Things are not good, so I’m going to have to take some time off work to get it fixed.”

The stakes are high for someone who makes their living on the airwaves. Without proper rest and treatment, the damage to her vocal cords could become permanent – something she’s clearly not willing to risk.

Getting emotional on air, she opened up about why stepping back is so hard. “I just don’t like letting people down and I don’t like letting myself down,” she said, fighting back tears. “I also really love my job and don’t want to be forced to never do it again.”

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Co-host Tommy Little was quick to offer support, saying simply: “We just want you healthy and back to 100 per cent.”

(Credit: @chriswalkertv on Instagram)

On top of the physical toll, there may be some emotional weight to carry too. While Carrie has kept her personal life firmly under wraps since her split from long-term partner Chris Walker, sources say she’s felt the sting of news that he appears to have moved on.

Chris appeared to have soft-launched a new girlfriend on Instagram, sharing a snap of the pair at a Richmond Tigers match.

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An insider told Woman’s Day: “[Carrie and Chris are] both very cautious about going public with a new person until they’re sure. If he is going to go public on a new romance, Carrie will be fully in the loop. They’ve had their ups and downs as a couple, but as co-parents they’re rock stars and they will always be putting the kids first. New partners have to be introduced super carefully and slowly.”

But that doesn’t make it easy to watch. “No doubt Carrie will be having mixed feelings – no one likes change, but she wants Chris to be happy too.”

For now, Carrie’s focus is firmly on getting her health back on track. And if her determined on-air words are anything to go by, she’ll be back behind the mic before long.

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