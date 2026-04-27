‘I’m the problem’: Tommy Little opens up on his quest to become a dad

Tommy Little has dropped a candid confession: at 41, the beloved radio funnyman knows exactly why his love life hasn’t worked out – and he’s pointing the finger squarely at himself.

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The co-host of the Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy is ready to get serious about finding a partner and starting a family, revealing on the Something To Talk About podcast that the past year has been a personal reckoning.

“I’ve had enough relationships to realise I’m the problem, I’m the only common denominator here,” he said. “So I just spent a year trying to better myself… but it didn’t go very well.”

His push for self-improvement, he says, isn’t just about romance – it’s about becoming someone ready to raise kids.

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“The truth is I’ve wanted them for quite some time, but I haven’t put the work into maintaining relationships to a point where it’s a good option for both of us involved,” he admitted.

The comments have only added fuel to the long-burning speculation about his relationship with radio partner Carrie Bickmore, whose own high-profile split from partner Chris Walker in 2023 left fans wondering whether love might be blooming closer to home.

(Credit: Instagram)

The pair have been near-inseparable in recent months – spotted at Adelaide’s LIV Golf tournament and jetting off together to Uluru – while their flirty on-air banter and social media exchanges have kept tongues wagging.

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During last year’s Roast of Carrie Bickmore, Tommy did little to dampen the chatter, telling the crowd that his co-host “looks better and better” every day. “She’s just getting hotter and hotter,” he quipped, before cheekily attributing it to cosmetic surgery.

Carrie, who shares daughters Evie and Adelaide with Chris as well as son Ollie with her late husband Greg Lange – who passed away in 2010 following a battle with brain cancer – has not publicly addressed the rumours.

(Credit: Instagram)

Tommy was last romantically linked to environmental activist Natalie Kyriacou back in 2021. Whether his year of self-improvement has him any closer to the family life he’s after remains to be seen – but he’s admitting where things went wrong.

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