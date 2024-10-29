I dreamt I won an Aussie beachfront house – then I did!

Chris dreamt she’d won an RSL Art Union prize beachfront house in Surfer’s Paradise

In reality she was working at a Bakery in Sydney, postponing starting a family with her partner due to a lack of financial stability

Her dream convinced her to buy tickets to the RSL Art Union Home Lottery

Here, Chris* from Sydney, NSW tells her story

The sun kissed my skin as I sat on the balcony of my new apartment, overlooking the ocean.

“This is bliss,” I said to my partner, Dan*, who gazed out over Surfers Paradise below. I didn’t have a worry in the world. This wasn’t just one beachfront house, the entire building of luxury apartments was mine – I was absolutely loaded!

Just then, my eyes shot open to my alarm and Dan snoozing next to me.

It was all a dream, I realised.

In reality, I was 26 and Dan and I lived in Sydney. Since moving to Australia, I’d struggled to find work with my marketing degree, and now I worked at a bakery. It wasn’t ideal.

Dan and I wanted a family but had vowed to wait until we were financially secure.

“Back to reality,” I groaned.

RSL Art Union prize penthouse balcony (Credit: HANNAH_PUECHMARIN; )

That day, I couldn’t stop thinking about how amazing I’d felt in my dream.

For four years, I’d been buying tickets for the RSL Art Union Lottery, which gave away prizes of luxury apartments. Winning had always seemed unlikely but at least the money was supporting veterans.

One night in bed, I bought an $80 ticket book to the latest Lottery game.

It had a $12.6 million prize of four luxury apartments – an entire block on the Gold Coast with ocean views from all.

Weeks passed and as Christmas approached, I forgot all about it.

RSL Art Union Kitchen Living (Credit: HANNAH_PUECHMARIN; )

On December 22, I was at the airport waiting to fly home. Dan had travelled ahead, so I was alone when my phone rang.

The man on the line mentioned RSL and my mind began to spin. “I suggest you sit down,” he said.

Then he told me I’d won! I finally had the beachfront house I’d dreamt about!

I wanted to scream with joy, but I was at the boarding gate and trying to be discreet.

Afterwards, Dan didn’t answer, so I called my sister.

“I don’t believe you,” she said, despite my insistence.

On the flight, my mind raced with thoughts; how I’d tell Dan, what this meant for us and the kids we’d been putting off – there were no more roadblocks!

Suddenly, the plane began to shake with turbulence. I shut my eyes. No, I thought, panicking. I can’t die now!

RSL Art Union outdoor living

My other relatives were either excited or worried I’d been scammed.

“You’re too naive, Chris,” one said.

Their concerns vanished when I flew them to the Gold Coast to see our prize! Walking through our beachfront house, I cried after seeing the ocean views.

“I can’t believe this is mine!” I wept, overwhelmed.

I won all this!

Since then, Dan and I realised we didn’t want to uproot our lives too drastically. We still live and work in Sydney, but we’ve sold one apartment, rented out two and keep one for ourselves to visit regularly.

The income means we can do what we want without a worry – just like in my dream.

I’m proof that winning doesn’t just happen to others. It has to happen to someone and it could be you!

When is the next RSL Art Union draw?

