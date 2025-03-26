Meet the lovechild of chips and cheesecake!

When it comes to classic combos, it’s burger and fries for the win – every time.
But now, imagine dialling that up a notch with the ultimate sweet twist: cheesecake fries.
Yep, that’s right, dessert and chips have partnered up at Red Rooster.
Made from cake, these golden sticks are deep-fried to perfection, drenched in a sweet cream cheese glaze, and topped with vanilla crumb.
This decadent treat, a limited edition offer, is just $5.95!
This one’s a winner. But hey, don’t just take our word for it.
Red Rooster’s newest menu addition is already causing a stir online, with food reviewer AngeEats racking up 208.6k views on a TikTok video review dedicated to cheesecake fries.
“Super light, crispy, crunchy, not too sweet,” AngeEats says in the clip.
Judging by the hundreds of comments, fans are excited – and can’t wait to get their hands on these sweet treats.
Don’t even do this to me, omg. I’ve been hyped for these ever since we got training for them… I’m getting them on my shift on Wednesday – I GUARANTEE YOU! wrote one excited commenter.
While another added: Get out! I’m trying to lose weight!
Of course, cheesecake fries are the perfect pairing with Red Rooster’s Fried Chicken Burger range.
The mouth-watering lineup includes The Picklebird – an American-inspired burger stacked with fried chicken tenders, chipotle pickles, and Red Rooster’s exclusive Pickle Mayo.
Craving heat? Go for Red’s Hot Spicy Burger, featuring fried chicken tenders coated in the brand’s fiery hot sauce.
Or keep it classic with the hard-to-beat Red’s OG Burger, or the smoky, satisfying BBQ Bacon Burger.
With Cheesecake Fries available for a limited time only, we suggest you get a move on – stat!