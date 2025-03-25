Ivan Milat detective: “There are more victims out there”

Already considered to be one of our most notorious serial killers, Ivan Milat’s chilling crimes still horrify Australians three decades later.

But the seven murders Milat was convicted for in 1996 barely scratch the surface of his crimes, according to former Detective Seargent Neville Scullion.

“There’s anything up to possibly 80 people that he killed,” Neville shares with Woman’s Day.

“The first body was found in 1992, he’s arrested in 1994, but he didn’t just start killing in ’92… he was rampant over a 20-year period.”

Along with another former NSW Police detective, Paul Gordon, who died last November, Neville firmly believes Milat’s killing spree began in February 1971 when Keren Rowland, 20, was murdered near Canberra.

Neville joined NSW Police in 1977, and first became involved with the Milat case in April 1992 when British backpackers Joanne Walters, 22, and Caroline Clarke, 21, were reported missing by Joanne’s parents Ray and Jill.

He recently opened up about the case for the first time on the true crime podcast The Missing Australia: Milat Untold.

“Both girls had been in regular contact with their parents, but Caroline’s father became concerned when he couldn’t make contact with her,” Neville hares.

“In the early stages of the investigation, I felt there was something really wrong and this was far worse than two girls who just lost contact with their families.”

Former Detective Seargent Neville Scullion investigated the Milat case. (Image: AAP)

FIRST BODIES FOUND

When Neville heard two bodies were found in Belanglo State Forest in September 1992, he knew they were Joanne and Caroline’s.

“I was asked to take some dental records [of Joanne’s] to the morgue in Glebe, and when we arrived they’d already X-rayed the body,” he recalls.

“So we put ours alongside them and you could tell it was Joanne Walters… she had a very distinctive jaw.”

The same day Joanne and Caroline were identified at the morgue, Neville received a phone call from Ray and Jill, who were visiting Australia to search for Joanne.

“I told Ray we found two bodies in Belanglo and we’re pretty sure it’s Joanne and Caroline.”

After finding out her previous 22-year-old daughter was dead, Neville recalls Jill’s gut-wrenching screams.

“We put her in the back o the homicide quad car to take them back to where they were staying, and she was thrashing her arms and legs so much that she smashed one of the window,” he states.

“They had to get a doctor to sedate her. It was a dreadful time.”

Little did Neville know, the bodies of Joanne and Caroline were just the first two of Milat’s confirmed victims found.

Milat never confessed to the murders. (Image: AAP)

DEALING WITH A SERIAL KILLER

Just over a year after Joanne and Caroline’s bodies were found in Belanglo, a local man searching for firewood discovered the remains of backpackers James Gibson and Deborah Everist, both 19, in October 1993.

After an extensive search of Belanglo the following month, the bodies of German backpackers Simone Schmidl, 21, Anja Habschied, 20, and Gabor Neugebauer, 21, were all found in shallow graves on a fire trail.

“The thought that we were dealing with a serial killer hadn’t crossed my mind when Joanne and Caroline were found,” Neville says.

“But as more bodies were being located, it was more obvious a serial killer involved.”

Milat was finally arrested in May 1994 after being identified by Paul Onions, a 24-year-old British backpacker who had escaped an attempted murder by Milat in January 1990.

After 18 weeks of testimonies in court, Milat was convicted of seven murders and given a life sentence without parole for each count in March 1996.

Before he died of oesophageal cancer at Long Bay Correctional Centre in 2019, NSW Police tried to get him to confess the seven murders, as well as several other deaths police strongly believe he could’ve committed from the early 1970s to the mid 1990s.

“He was a complete and utter psychopath,” Neville says.

Keren was pregnant at the time of her death. (Image: Facebook)

THE FIRST VICTIM?

Retired detective sergeant Hugh Hughes from Wales, UK, believes Milat killed his wife Andrea’s cousin Keren Rowland.

Keren, 20, disappeared near Canberra in February 1971.

“There’s circumstantial evidence that he could have been responsible for Keren’s death,” he tells Woman’s Day.

“There are media reports of a man matching his description accosting three women on Constitution Avenue three days before Keren went missing, and just before he raped two girls near Goulburn that April.”

Now 54 years later, he and Andrea are still searching for answers, and are encouraging the public to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information about Keren’s death.

Listen to The Missing Australia: Milat Untold on your podcast platform.

