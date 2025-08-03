Tottie Goldsmith tells all: “Deborra-Lee Furness deserved better”

Throughout her shock split from Hugh Jackman, whispers of his infidelity and their messy divorce settlement, Deborra-Lee Furness has remained dignified and discreet.

Only breaking her silence in May to speak of her “traumatic journey of betrayal”, Deborra-Lee’s loyal network of friends and loved ones have stayed tight-lipped as they’ve closed ranks around her – until now, as long-time pal Tottie Goldsmith reveals the 69-year-old actress’ rocky road to recovery.

“It’s been a very, very tough few years for her – extraordinarily painful,” Tottie, 62, tells Woman’s Day.

“Yet she stayed silent which is always very difficult, especially when everything played out in public. She’s been so graceful, that’s the word, dignified and classy.”

Tottie says Deb thought she had a perfect marriage. (Credit: Getty)

SHOCKED BY THE SPLIT

Former Chantoozies star Tottie first met award-winning adoption activist Deb at a Melbourne drama class almost 50 years ago, and was privy to the highs and lows of her 27-year-marriage to Hugh, 56.

Like Deb, Tottie admits to being utterly shocked when the seemingly idyllic relationship fell apart and the couple announced their separation in 2023.

“Women understood her pain, being blindsided like that,” Tottie says.

“She thought she had a perfect marriage, and it wasn’t. It would’ve been good if she’d been the first one to know there were troubles. I think that was the toughest thing.”

Hugh made his romance with actress Sutton Foster, 50, official just over a year after his split from Deb, but the actor’s come under fire with reports he first became cosy with his Music Man co-star back in 2021.

Hugh and Sutton confirmed their love in January this year. (Credit: Backgrid)

BITTER BETRAYAL

Now with the loved-up couple said to be living together in Hugh’s New York penthouse, Tottie’s blasted the Wolverine star for the insensitive way he’s treated her longtime friend.

“Why didn’t they talk if there were these big issues? I always loved Hugh, but he didn’t handle this in the way I would have imagined, to be honest,” says Tottie.

“People fall out of love, marriages fall apart, whatever it might be, but the way you go about it makes the person.”

Tottie believes Deb is through the worst of the heartbreak. (Image: Getty)

MOVING ON

For Tottie, who was recently named in a newspaper article as one of Melbourne’s most eligible women, supporting her close pal any way she can is the most important thing.

“Deborra-Lee is one of the most extraordinary women I know,” Tottie says.

The two friends share a long history together.

“We’ve lived with each other, holidayed together and I know her, heart and soul. I speak to her a lot on FaceTime and we chat for ages.”

With Deb finalising her divorce in June, Tottie believes she’s through the worst of the heartbreak, thanks to the help of her adult children Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, and will one day find romance again.

“I feel she will, definitely. I think she has really shone and helped other women, leading by example,” says Tottie. “She’s beautiful, and so much fun.”

Tottie was close to her aunt Olivia. (Credit: Getty)

‘ONJ WAS LIKE A MOTHER TO ME’

Life is busier than ever for Tottie Goldsmith, with the star currently rehearsing to go on the road with an intimate show about her beloved late aunt, music and movie legend Olivia Newton-John.

“It’s been interesting writing this show not only about her, but about my life too,” explains Tottie, a dedicated goodwill ambassador for Melbourne’s Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

“I just want to honour Liv… She was like a mother to me. So it’s a celebration of her life, talent and kindness, interwoven with stripped-back performances of her iconic songs.”

Olivia will start touring in Albury on August 8, the third anniversary of her aunt’s death and exactly 45 years since Xanadu was released.

“It’s weird, kind of like she’s giving it the nod,” says Tottie.

