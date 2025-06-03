Deborra-Lee Furness divorce book deal: ‘I won’t be silenced!’

After two years of silence, Deborra-Lee Furness is finally readying an explosive tell-all about her ex Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend Sutton Foster following officially filing for divorce this month.

Advertisement

According to a source close to the Australian actress, Deb, 69, is preparing “to tell her side of the story” in the shape of a “divorce diary”, that upon the approval of her lawyers and her divorce settlement being finalised, could be shopped to a publisher imminently.

Deborra-lee Furness is planning to tell all about her divorce from Hugh Jackman! (Credit: Getty)

“Deb’s been desperate to have her side of the story out there,” the insider spills to Woman’s Day.

“She’s been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce. “As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal,” they add.

Advertisement

The news comes after the usually stoic Deb released a scathing statement to the media last week off the back of her officially filing for divorce from Hugh after 27 years of marriage.

The actress released a scathing statement shortly after filing the paperwork for her divorce. (Credit: Getty)

DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS’ SCATHING STATEMENT

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in the statement released to Daily Mail, which many believe is aimed at Hugh, 56, and his new girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50, who debuted their romance earlier this year after a flurry of rumours suggested they had left their previous partners for one another.



“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us.



“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three- decade marriage. “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she added.

Hugh’s not happy! Sources say the actor was not happy Deb spoke out. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

NOT STAYING SILENT

Deb’s choice words are worlds away from her original statement to announce her separation from Hugh in 2023.

In the statement, which she released jointly with the Wolverine star, Deb spoke about how “blessed” she was to share “almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

And yet, just two short years later, it’s evident that things have changed drastically and now that their divorce is closer than ever to being finalised, it seems apparent that Deb no longer feels afraid to let her true feelings be known.

And this statement, our source says, is only the beginning!

Advertisement

Sad split: Once one of Hollywood’s strongest couples, Hugh and Deb split after almost three decades together. (Image: Getty)

“Clearly she’s frustrated and it’s rare for her to take a step like this, but it’s aggravating to have no voice while Hugh can do whatever he wants,” the source says.

According to Daily Mail, Hugh is “extremely disappointed” by Deb’s statement, as there’d been an “unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press.”

NO TURNING BACK NOW

Daily Mail reports that Deb submitted divorce paperwork through her lawyers on May 23 in New York.

Advertisement

The documents appear to have everything to do with the settlement, which the publication reports includes a “handsome spousal support payment” for Deb.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.