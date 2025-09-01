Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Hugh Jackman’s bombshell call to Deborra-lee Furness

'It was a shock'.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Clutching her phone in her hand and wearing a distressed look as she walked down a deserted beach close to her house in the Hamptons, Deborra-lee Furness looked like she was recovering from bad news, and those close to her believe it could be once again down to her ex Hugh Jackman, 56.

Advertisement
Deb was snapped looking stressed.
(Credit: Getty)

“Deb has been expecting Hugh and Sutton to announce their engagement ever since their divorce was finalised, but that doesn’t make it any easier. If it’s true this was the moment she was told, that would certainly be her reaction,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the 69-year-old’s secret heartbreak.

“That poor woman’s gone through so much – so it was a shock when all her worst-but-almost-forgotten nightmares came true.

“Getting news like this while she’s finally taking a well-earned break is just a continuation of what her life’s been like dealing with Hugh post-divorce,” says the source of The Dry 2 star, who finalised her divorce from Hugh in June after 27 years of marriage.

Advertisement

“It’s like he split up with his sensitivity chip too. She’ll be heartbroken but doing her best to not let it completely ruin her holiday.”

Hugh and Sutton went public with their romance in January.
(Credit: Getty)
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement