Hugh Jackman’s bombshell call to Deborra-lee Furness

Clutching her phone in her hand and wearing a distressed look as she walked down a deserted beach close to her house in the Hamptons, Deborra-lee Furness looked like she was recovering from bad news, and those close to her believe it could be once again down to her ex Hugh Jackman, 56.

“Deb has been expecting Hugh and Sutton to announce their engagement ever since their divorce was finalised, but that doesn’t make it any easier. If it’s true this was the moment she was told, that would certainly be her reaction,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the 69-year-old’s secret heartbreak.

“That poor woman’s gone through so much – so it was a shock when all her worst-but-almost-forgotten nightmares came true.

“Getting news like this while she’s finally taking a well-earned break is just a continuation of what her life’s been like dealing with Hugh post-divorce,” says the source of The Dry 2 star, who finalised her divorce from Hugh in June after 27 years of marriage.

“It’s like he split up with his sensitivity chip too. She’ll be heartbroken but doing her best to not let it completely ruin her holiday.”

