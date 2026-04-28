‘Losing his patience’: Hugh Jackman’s difficult struggle with Sutton Foster’s ex as divorce drags on

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster managed to steal some rare couple’s time last week, slipping away for a romantic getaway after hitting the red carpet for his new film, The Sheep Detectives, in New York City – but behind the scenes, sources say the road ahead remains anything but smooth.

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The culprit? The painfully slow progress of Sutton’s divorce from Ocean’s Eleven writer Ted Griffin.

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“Ted’s slow-walking this divorce, that was clear months ago,” an insider reveals to Woman’s Day. “Hugh doesn’t care anymore if he’s doing it on purpose – he’s sick of it hanging over his and Sutton’s relationship.”

The situation has become something of an open secret in the couple’s inner circle.

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“It’s been obvious for months,” the source continues. “It’s becoming this white elephant in the room that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.”

While the two sides have reportedly reached agreement on most financial matters, the sticking point remains custody.

“Sutton and Ted have agreed to most of the terms of the divorce, but the problems are custodial,” the insider explains. The knock-on effect on day-to-day life has been significant, with even simple getaways requiring last-minute scrambling.

“They never know if they’re able to get away for a weekend until the very last minute, because all that can change depending on what can be agreed.”

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The stakes are high for Sutton, who is understood to be pursuing full custody.

“Sutton can’t afford to make any mistakes,” the source warns. “One missed call could turn into something much worse.” It’s a tightrope that has left the Broadway star perpetually on edge – and Hugh struggling to watch.

“It’s true Hugh’s losing his patience,” the insider admits. “He can’t bear to see Sutton on edge over this, and prays for the day it’s all over. He’s exhausted with it hanging over them like a dark cloud.”

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At the heart of Hugh’s frustration is a fierce desire to move forward – specifically, to walk down the aisle.

“They want to tie the knot as soon as possible,” the source says. “Hugh’s desperate to marry Sutton. He’s convinced all the problems he’s got with his own family accepting her in his life will magically disappear when she’s his wife.”

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Hugh’s adult children, whom he shares with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, are said to be protective of their mother in the wake of their parents’ high-profile separation. But the Wolverine star is reportedly optimistic that a wedding could help smooth things over.

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“They’re very protective of their mum, but Hugh’s convinced that once Sutton is officially his wife, a lot of those family tensions will start to dissolve,” the insider says. “It’s important for the children to know how serious they are as a couple.”

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