Kyle Sandilands’ revenge: Radio shock jock eyes ARN purchase after axing

Rumours are heating up that Kyle Sandilands could be plotting a jaw-dropping comeback – by buying into the very network that just dumped him.

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What started as industry gossip is quickly picking up steam, after former radio boss Craig Bruce claimed Kyle has his sights set on the Australian Radio Network (ARN). Now, insiders say it’s not as far-fetched as it sounds.

(Credit: The Kyle & Jackie O Show)

According to sources, buying the whole company could cost around $100 million – but a controlling stake might be snapped up for just over $50 million. And for Kyle, that kind of money may actually be within reach.

An insider told news.com.au: “The short answer is the network is already pretty cheap.”

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The source added: ‘It just depends on the level of ownership that Kyle wants. You could become a majority shareholder for $51 million but I think he just wants to be a stakeholder.

“He just wants to have a say on how it is run and he has been on radio for so long that he’s very confident on how a radio station should be run or shouldn’t be run.”

Behind the scenes, Kyle has built a surprisingly massive business empire. Through his investment company, King Kyle, he’s poured money into everything from drinks brands to TV production, including Luxe Listings Sydney.

Add in a string of luxury properties across Australia and overseas, and his net worth is believed to sit around the $100 million mark.

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Sources say he may not even want full control – just enough power to have a real say in how things are run. After decades in radio, Kyle is said to be confident he knows exactly what works – and what doesn’t.

The wild twist? He reportedly floated the idea himself during a taping of Australian Idol, telling people that if he got the axe, he’d consider buying the network.

Now, that scenario may be playing out in real time.

(Credit: Seven)

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Kyle confirmed this week that ARN has terminated his massive $100 million contract – a move he says he’s fighting, with lawyers already involved. The fallout came after ongoing drama at the network, including the earlier exit of his co-host, which effectively ended their long-running show.

But instead of fading out, Kyle could be gearing up for a power move.

There’s already chatter he’s quietly talking to potential investors and backers. If that turns into something serious, it could flip the script in a big way – taking him from sacked star to major player behind the scenes.

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