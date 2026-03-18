Are Kyle and Jackie O still friends? Where the radio duo stand now

It was the dramatic public breakup none of us saw coming!

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In February, after a heated on-air exchange with her long-running radio co-host Kyle Sandilands, Jackie O disappeared from the airwaves for 10 days.

Then, on March 3, ARN, the network that owns the KIIS FM program, announced that Jackie O would not be returning to the show, as she “cannot continue to work with Mr Kyle Sandilands”.

Jackie has since come out to claim she never resigned from the show, and ARN has also since terminated Kyle’s contract and all three parties are headed to court.

“This is a very messy transition for both of them and Jackie’s purposely staying quiet. She was the first to have her contract terminated but she’s also been offered an alternative show on ARN, so she’s still negotiating a possible return,” a source close to the pair told Woman’s Day.

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“Kyle, as you’d expect, hasn’t been so cautious. It appears he went against ARN by reaching out to Jackie to apologise, and speaking publicly about it definitely contributed to their decision to cut ties.”

The radio duo have been working together for over two decades. (Credit: Instagram)

So, where does all this leave Kyle and Jackie O’s friendship?

The longtime work colleagues and friends are apparently back on speaking terms after Kyle stood up for Jackie O.

“Jackie’s kind of stunned he’d throw himself on the pyre for her. He didn’t have to, but it’s probably the only way they’ll ever get to work together again – and that’s something he really wants,” an industry insider spilled.

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“He apologised the night of the on-air blowup but she didn’t accept straight away. It wasn’t until he risked it all by speaking out in her defence that she softened. Unless ARN make her an offer she can’t refuse, she knows she’s got a place to land with Kyle.

The insider said the pair, who have worked together for over 20 years, are already thinking about their next moves.

They’re apparently planning their next moves behind the scenes, (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s been pitching a string of ideas to her, including a move into television, perhaps even a variety style program like the old ‘Hey Hey It’s Saturday’ show that was hugely popular in the 80s,” they say.

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“But don’t underestimate a move to another radio network or even a new national platform – word is 2DAY FM are already putting together an offer.”

We won’t be hearing about any new projects anytime soon however, with the legal battle between the radio veterans and their former network expected to be messy and drawn-out.

“Meanwhile Kyle and Jackie’s exits are still being negotiated, which has put a hold on most big decisions, but not on them privately discussing their next move,” the insider explains.

“They were a team for so long, it’s hard to get excited about going solo. Kyle’s not going away quietly – he’s already been boasting to friends about buying ARN out of revenge! And he’s got the cash and the contact to do it.”

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