The 2025 Wimbledon tournament is in full swing, and the world’s biggest stars have been spotted court side watching all the tennis action unfold.
With appearances from royalty, Hollywood stars, and fashion icons, Wimbledon continues to be the go-to summer destination for A-listers from around the globe.
Continue scrolling to see the celebrities who have attended Wimbledon in 2025!
Cate Blanchett
Day 2
Australian actress Cate Blanchett was spotted court side wearing a chic pantsuit and reflective aviator sunglasses.
She paired her look with a handheld fan to help her beat the heat!
Russell Crowe
Day 2
Russell Crowe and his fiancee Britney Theriot looked very animated while watching a match on day two of the Grand Slam.
Isla Fisher
Day 1
Aussie actress Isla Fisher aced Wimbledon style with her stunning summery frock.
Princess Beatrice & Sarah Ferguson
Day 1
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson marked the first royal appearance at the 2025 event.
David Beckham
Day 1
David Beckham looked dapper in a beige suit on the first day of the tennis tournament this year.
Jessica Alba
Day 1
Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter watched the tennis action unfold on day one.
Ronan Keating
Day 1
The Voice Australia coach Ronan Keating and his wife Storm were also seen at Wimbledon!