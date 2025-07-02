Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Sport

The world’s biggest celebrities are serving up style at Wimbledon 2025

The Grand Slam is known for more than just tennis!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

The 2025 Wimbledon tournament is in full swing, and the world’s biggest stars have been spotted court side watching all the tennis action unfold.

Advertisement

With appearances from royalty, Hollywood stars, and fashion icons, Wimbledon continues to be the go-to summer destination for A-listers from around the globe.

Continue scrolling to see the celebrities who have attended Wimbledon in 2025!

(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Day 2

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was spotted court side wearing a chic pantsuit and reflective aviator sunglasses.

She paired her look with a handheld fan to help her beat the heat!

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

Russell Crowe

Day 2

Russell Crowe and his fiancee Britney Theriot looked very animated while watching a match on day two of the Grand Slam.

(Credit: Getty)

Isla Fisher

Day 1

Aussie actress Isla Fisher aced Wimbledon style with her stunning summery frock.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice & Sarah Ferguson

Day 1

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson marked the first royal appearance at the 2025 event.

(Credit: Getty)

David Beckham

Day 1

David Beckham looked dapper in a beige suit on the first day of the tennis tournament this year.

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

Jessica Alba

Day 1

Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter watched the tennis action unfold on day one.

(Credit: Getty)

Ronan Keating

Day 1

The Voice Australia coach Ronan Keating and his wife Storm were also seen at Wimbledon!

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement