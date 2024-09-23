American actress Jessica Alba is one proud mum, revealing she’s a super emotional watching her children grow up.

The 43-year old recently celebrated her eldest daughter’s birthday by uploading a collection of photos alongside a loving dedication, and fans can’t believe how much the teenager looks like her mother.

Twins! (Image: Instagram)

Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter, Honor Marie, recently celebrated her milestone 16th birthday on 7 June, and the actress marked the occasion with a touching social media tribute.

“My sweet 16 year old Honor ❤️,” she began.

“I’m crying writing this – it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one – only allowing those who you trust closest to you – is inspiring.”

Jessica went on to gush over all of Honor’s key personality traits including her softness, silly side, authenticity, and kind and caring nature.

She continued, “You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship – for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl – it has been the greatest gift my angel. I love you more than words could ever express. You are growing up way too fast for me 🥺 but I couldn’t be more proud.”

Jessica (right) with her daughters Honour (middle) and Haven (left). (Image: Instagram)

Alongside this heartwarming post was a carousel of images of Honor throughout different stages of her life, leading up to now.

Many of these photos were of the now-16-year-old next to her mother and the pair look almost identical.

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to take to the comment section to not only wish Honor a happy birthday, but also to express their thoughts on the mother-daughter duo’s likeness to one another.

“You look like her sister,” one person commented, while another shared, “Your absolute mini version of yourself, now not so mini anymore.”

Another fan added, “So beautiful, she’s your twin.”

Jessica with her beautiful family. (Image: Instagram)

Honor is the eldest of Jessica Alba’s three children, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren.

The couple have another daughter, Haven, who was born in August 2011, as well as a son, Hayes, who they welcomed in December 2017.

While Jessica loves being a mother, she has also expressed what she finds difficult about parenthood.

“The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much and then you’re like, I guess nothing’s too much,” she said on the Raising Good Humans podcast.