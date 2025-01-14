The Australian Open has kicked off on January 12, commencing its two-week run.
Alongside the jam-packed action and thousands of spectators are celebs who come near and far to watch the tournaments.
Recent years have seen the likes of Russell Crowe, Bill Gates, Ana Wintour and Will Ferell, to name a few of the icons to grace the stands.
To keep you up to date on those who are in the stands, here are all the celebs who’ve made it to the 2025 Australian Open.
Danii Minogue
The 53-year-old Australian singer, television personality and actress was seen in the stands on the opening day of the Aus Open. Dannii attended the ‘Set in Style’ dinner during the day in a pop of colour, with matching heels and a handbag.
Michelle Bridges
Michelle Bridges, 54, Australian personal trainer and author stepped out for the tournament in a pop of colour with some fun orange shorts and a white button-up. She attended the Piper-Heidsieck 2025 Australian Open evening on January 12.
Rebecca and Chris Judd
Model and football star Rebecca and Chris Judd were seen on the first night of the Australian Open. Bec was in a bright red co-ord which we love!
Rebecca Harding
Model and business owner Rebecca Harding, 34, attended the Ralph Lauren Marquee 2025 Australian Open on January 13 in a Ralph Lauren blue shirt and skirt combo.
Olivia Molly Rogers
Olivia Molly Rogers, Miss Universe Australia in 2017 and now a model and influencer, stunned at the Piper-Heidsieck 2025 Australian Open evening. Simple yet elegant in a white halter dress and a red clutch.