The Australian Open has kicked off on January 12, commencing its two-week run.

Advertisement

Alongside the jam-packed action and thousands of spectators are celebs who come near and far to watch the tournaments.

Recent years have seen the likes of Russell Crowe, Bill Gates, Ana Wintour and Will Ferell, to name a few of the icons to grace the stands.

To keep you up to date on those who are in the stands, here are all the celebs who’ve made it to the 2025 Australian Open.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use