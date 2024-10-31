Harry Connick Jr relocated his family to Australia while he worked as a judge on Australian Idol in 2023.

Advertisement

The Grammy award-winning artist has since returned to his home in upstate New York in the United States with his wife, but his three daughters remain in Sydney.

Harry Connick Jr and wife Jill Goodacre are currently visiting their daughters in Australia. (Image: Instagram)

Harry Connick Jr and his wife, Jill Goodacre (a former Victoria’s Secret model), share three daughters together, Georgia, 28, Kate, 26, and Charlotte, 22.

After completing a stint as a judge on Australian Idol in 2023, Harry and Jill moved back home, but Georgia, Kate and Charlotte decided to stay living in Australia.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, the people are just incredibly kind and welcoming,” Harry said of Australia. “It’s a beautiful country. The food down there is among the best in the world. It’s clean air. Just the quality of life is great. The pace is relaxed.”

Harry and Jill frequently return to the country to visit their children.

“My wife, she likes travelling, but if she can avoid it she does; this is her second time here this year. She just absolutely loves it”.

The family reunited for The AACTA Awards in 2024, and Harry admitted to TV WEEK his fondness of Australia.

Advertisement

“Our daughters live in Australia, so we come in here quite a bit and I’m always looking forward to coming back here,” he said.

“They just absolutely love it,” the proud father-of-three told PEOPLE in July 2024.

Georgia, Kate and Charlotte enjoying Australia’s beautiful nature. (Image: Instagram)

“We couldn’t have lost them to a better place,” Harry recently said on The Project.

Advertisement

Their youngest daughter, Charlotte, spoke to ABC Radio Sydney, saying “it’s the best” in reference to living in Sydney.

Harry Connick Jr spoke to WHO Magazine in March 2023, and gushed over his daughters.

“They’re what we dreamt they would be. They’re brilliant, driven, really, really smart, creative women. And our lives have become exponentially greater as a result of the perspective we’ve gained from them.”

Georgia, Kate and Charlotte posing for a photoshoot with their dad. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, all three girls are exploring creative careers, just like their parents!

Georgia is a cinematographer, Charlotte is an aspiring artist, meanwhile Kate is an actress and model who will be joining Neighbours in 2024 as guest character Fallon Morell.

“What an honour it’s been playing Fallon Morell on Neighbours! I’ve always wanted to work and spend time in Australia,” she told Ten. “As the only American on set, I’ve felt so welcomed by the Neighbours family. I went in for a meeting with casting and next thing I know they’ve written me into the show. All I can say is, get ready for lots of colourful fur coats.”

(Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

Despite his love for the arts, Harry says he has always wanted his daughters to forge their own paths.

“The main thing for Jill and for me when they were little is to raise these smart, incredible women, and I really could care less what they choose [to do in life],” he told WHO Magazine.

Overall, it is definitely clear that Harry’s biggest pride and joy in life is being a father.

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY