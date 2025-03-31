Grammy award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick Jr has been on the scene for decades now, and has become one of the biggest names in jazz music. Not only that, but Harry has also gone on to become a judge on both American Idol and Australian Idol, making him a much-loved television personality.

But away from the spotlight, Harry Connick Jr is a devoted husband and loving father of three girls.

Harry and Jill have been together for 34 years. (Image: Getty)

The 56-year-old has been with his wife, Jill Goodacre, for many years and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary late-April.

Born in 1964, Jill Goodacre is an actress and former model who is most well-known for being one of Victoria’s Secret’s main models in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Jill has also starred in a few movies and TV shows, and even appeared as herself in an episode of sitcom Friends in season one of the hit show.

Arguably one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, their love truly standing the test of time. But what is their secret to such a successful marriage?

“I married my best friend. And I listen! Ultimately I’ve been very fortunate — I understand that that doesn’t happen for everybody but it happened for us and we take it very seriously,” he said in a 2014 interview.

“I think one of the reasons we’ve lasted this long is that we’re so aligned in every way. We have the same morals, the same goals,” Harry shared in an interview with PEOPLE in 2017.

“Everything that he values, I value so much too,” Jill added. “And our family has always been the most important.”

The couple share three daughters together. (Image: Getty)

How did Harry Connick Jr meet Jill Goodacre?

Harry and Jill met in a chance encounter on 24 February 1990 at a hotel in Los Angeles, California.

In 2007, Harry spoke with Glamour about their love story and how they met.

“I was staying in L.A. Jill walked past me at the hotel pool, and I introduced myself. She had a really strong handshake. If that had been it between us, just that moment, I would’ve thought about it for the rest of my life,” he said.

It seems that Jill felt a similar way, as Harry also told the publication that Jill “called her mom that night and said, ‘I met the guy I’m going to marry.’ Of course, she didn’t let me know.”

A year later, Harry wrote his song “Jill” about his then-girlfriend for his Grammy Award-nominated album Blue Light, Red Light.

Four years after their by-chance encounter, they tied the know on April 16, 1994, in Harry’s hometown, New Orleans.

The couple have gone on to welcome three children together – all daughters.

Georgia Tatum was born in 1996, Sarah Kate in 1997, and their youngest Charlotte was born in 2002.

Harry and Jill with their daughters Georgia (left), Charlotte (middle) and Sarah Kate (right). (Image: Getty)

Does Harry Connick Jr live in Australia now?

Despite all three of his daughters currently living down under, Harry Connick Jr and his wife Jill Goodacre do not live in Australia.

The singer appeared as a judge on Australian Idol in 2023, and lived here while filming last year’s season. However, Harry has since returned back to his home in the United States.

Why are Harry Connick’s daughters in Australia?

Georgia, Kate and Charlotte came to Australia with Harry and Jill for Australian Idol in 2023, but the three girls loved the Australian lifestyle so much that they decided to stay!

The family recently reunited for The AACTA Awards in early 2024, and Harry admitted to TV WEEK his fondness of Australia.

“Our daughters live in Australia, so we come in here quite a bit and I’m always looking forward to coming back here,” he said.

“We couldn’t have lost them to a better place,” Harry told The Project in 2023, and his youngest daughter Charlotte spoke to ABC Radio Sydney, saying “it’s the best” in reference to living in Sydney.

