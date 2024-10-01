Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil joins ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls’ campaign

Maria Thattil, a tireless advocate for gender equality and former Miss Universe Australia, has joined forces with World Vision Australia in its ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls’ campaign.

As part of this powerful initiative, notable Australian women are raising their voices to help rewrite the stories of vulnerable girls across the globe. Their aim? To sponsor 1,000 girls by 11 October 2024 – International Day of the Girl Child.

For Maria, who recently joined the cast of Neighbours, the decision to be a part of this campaign was a natural fit. “It was the quickest ‘yes’ for me,” she tells Woman’s Day.

Growing up with an awareness of World Vision’s invaluable work, she’s long been passionate about advocating for women and girls.

MARIA THATTIL IS REWRITING THE STORY

Through this campaign, she sees an opportunity to change the course of a vulnerable girl’s life.

“I was inspired by the chance to rewrite the story of a vulnerable girl,” she says.

At the heart of Maria’s advocacy is a personal connection, rooted in the story of her grandmother.

“My grandmother is without a doubt one of the most formidable, bold and inspiring women I have ever known. When I was a kid, she was just my ‘Big Mama’, but now, I see her for the powerful, capable and impactful woman that she was,” Maria shares.

“She was born into poverty, orphaned at 16 and left to care for her five younger siblings in a time where India was not politically or socially stable, and when gender inequality affected women and girls more than it does today.

“Through grit and determination she changed her own prospects by hustling until she set up successful businesses, and they enabled her to provide for her siblings and children.

“She economically empowered herself, and was able to care for the generations that came after her. I am here today, as the woman that I am, because of her sacrifices.

“To me, she is proof that when you empower one girl or woman, you don’t just empower her, you empower the communities and generations that she will impact.”

Maria’s involvement in the campaign brings her close to girls like Susma, whose story of overcoming domestic and sexual violence resonated deeply with her.

Maria is raising her voice so that Susma’s story can be heard.

CHAMPION GIRLS’ RIGHTS

Like Maria’s grandmother, Susma did not let the constraints of poverty, social standing or gender define her.

“She challenged her circumstances to become a champion for girls’ rights in Nepal,” Maria explains, drawing a connection between Susma’s courage and the legacy of her own grandmother.

However, she adds, “Her story, like many, have resonated with me because it doesn’t just remind me of Big Mama, but it reminds me of all of us.

“Any one of us could just as easily be in their situation, at the mercy of those more privileged. Because no-one chooses to be born into the circumstances they are in. If we have the means, we absolutely should join the movement.”

The ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls’ campaign comes at a critical time, with global conversations surrounding violence against women and girls growing louder.

“This year, it’s 1,000 girls. Next year – why not 10,000?” Maria Thattil

World Vision’s recent report highlights the alarming statistic that nearly one-in-three women and girls experience violence in their lifetimes.

In response, this campaign is amplifying the voices of women who are determined to drive action.

Alongside Maria, a remarkable group of Australian women, including six-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Cole; gender equality activist Nakkiah Lui; entrepreneur Naomi Simson; and AFLW player Akec Makur Chuot are raising awareness about the importance of child sponsorship.

“Child sponsorship is an easy way to change the world by changing someone’s world.” (Image: Supplied)

GET INVOLVED

Maria Thattil is calling on everyday Australians to get involved, noting that child sponsorship is a simple, yet powerful, way to make a difference.

“You can change the world by changing someone’s world,” she says. “I’ve just sponsored my first little girl with World Vision, three-year-old Anuska in Nepal – I can’t wait to meet her one day.”

By sponsoring a child, Australians can provide education, health services and essential resources to children in need, ultimately transforming entire communities.

Looking ahead, Maria is hopeful for the future of the campaign. “This year, it’s 1,000 girls. Next year – why not 10,000?” she asks.

With her grandmother’s legacy in mind, Maria believes that the impact of empowering young girls through education and resources is immeasurable.

“My hope is that these girls grow up to be women of impact, just like my Big Mama.”

To learn more or to sponsor a girl through World Vision, visit World Vision Australia’s website here.