Maria Thattil and Moana Hope are officially the new ‘it’ couple.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have provided us with plenty of loved-up photos since.

Maria Thattil and Moana Hope made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2023. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

AFLW player, Moana and former Miss Universe Australia, Maria made their red carpet debut in September 2023, before making their relationship ‘Instagram official’ in October.

The pair received an abundance of love from fans, but with this love also came hateful comments. Maria later addresses the negative response on Instagram.

“I received a homophobic msg in response to our snaps this weekend, that being gay is ‘disgusting’ and all I’ll say is this. Accepting myself has meant that I get to experience this level of bliss. I wish that for everyone,” she began.

“So if that’s disgusting, then call me absolutely repulsive. 🌈 This weekend. This place. This woman. Life surprises you when your heart is open. #happy.”

The couple attended the Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards together. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Maria wasn’t alone as Moana was accused of moving on too quickly from her ex-wife Isabella Carlstrom. The pair were together for six years and welcomed two children before splitting in May 2023.

“Whether I’m dating one person, multiple people, whether I’m thinking about one day would I get married again, whatever decision I make for me is my choice. I don’t need to follow some book or time frame based on what’s appropriate or acceptable to people,” Moana responded.

Despite these comments, their love appears to be stronger than ever.

Want a fairytale romance of your own? Sign up to eHarmony today!

Recently, Maria embarked on her latest career venture as an actress, appearing on classic Aussie soap, Neighbours.

When speaking with 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin about her role, Maria told the show’s hosts that Moana laughed because “she had to watch me flirt and she just looked at me and said ‘that’s not how you actually flirt so that’s okay.'”

In celebration of their love, we’ve rounded up some of Maria and Moana’s best photos.