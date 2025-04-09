Television personality and former Aussie rules footballer, Tony Armstrong has hard launched his girlfriend on social media.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram in a collaboration post on November 29, 2023, to share a collection of photos, looking completely besotted, with his partner Rona Glynn-McDonald.

Tony and Rona went Insta official in November. (Credit: Instagram)

“Been a nice time,” he wrote.

From stolen moments in an elevator, fancy dress date nights and a cheeky afternoon beverage, the pair shared it all in their first post together.

Various friends took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“This is hot… my babies,” sexologist Chantelle Otten wrote.

With her partner and 2022 Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott also commenting: “This hard launch is doing things to me.”

It’s unclear how long the pair have been dating. (Credit: Instagram)

Mark Coles Smith commented: “Ya’ll gonna break the internet with this kinda carry on.”

“This is beyond adorable. The way you look at each other,” The Project host Sarah Harris commented.

Tony’s relationship history has been pulled into question numerous times, only in 2022 the TV WEEK Logie award-winner shut down speculation he was secretly married.

“If I had a secret wife I’d been hiding all this time, do you think I’d tell you?” he told Stellar.

“It’s got to be someone pretty special [to get married] and I suppose I’ve got to be in a space where I can also give them what they need … I don’t want anything. The only, you know, money worries I’ve got are, ‘Can I service my mortgage and live a life I want to?’.”

Loading the player...

So, who is Rona Glynn-McDonald? She is a First Nation musician, based in Melbourne, who performs under the stage name Rona.

Rona is a proud Kaytetye woman who grew up in Mparntwe (Alice Springs) on Arrente Country.

“Mparntwe is an incredibly special place for me. It’s where I grew up, 400kms south of my Grandmother’s Kaytetye Country. We grew up on a bush block out of town, in the middle of a valley – a special part of the Yeperenye (Caterpillar) Dreaming for Arrernte people,” she previously said in an interview with In Bed.

The 26-year-old is a vocal advocate for First Nations, a passion Tony also holds closely to his heart, and is a Director for First Nations Futures since 2020.

