AFL legend Billy Brownless has found love with a new partner

Footy great Billy Brownless has hit the headlines but it’s his love life that’s turning heads now, not his ball skills.

The former AFL star has confirmed he’s found love with a footy-mad mum of three, Crystal, who he’s been dating for the past three months.

‘We love our footy and racing,’ Billy told the Herald Sun.

“She doesn’t like to get in pictures but it’s going well and we’re going to the Geelong best and fairest on Thursday night.”

As well as debuting his new love, Billy has been racing around the world with son, Oscar, on The Amazing Race. (Credit: Ten)

Crystal also joined Billy at the September Club after Saturday’s AFL grand final, where his ex-wife Nicky Brownless and her fiancé Garry Lyon were also in attendance.

The pair, who divorced in 2015 after 18 years of marriage, share four children: Lucy, Ruby, Oscar and Max.

Billy and his former wife Nicky still enjoy family dinners together. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite being initially heartbroken over his ex-wife’s new relationship, Billy shared that the former couple were amicable now.

“We have Ruby’s wedding in March, so we’re big boys and girls now and we talk,” he said.

Crystal is not the first girlfriend Billy has had since his divorce and he was seen at the Australian Open in January with a female friend, Lizzie, and before that he dated Justine for a year.

Billy last went out with female companion, Lizzie, at the Australian Open in January. (Credit: Getty)

Debuting his new relationship comes as Billy hits Aussie screens as a contender on The Amazing Race Australia 2024.

He is paired with his footy-playing son, Oscar.

“You live together when you are younger, then he moved out with his mates for a while and then, all of a sudden, we are back together, so it was interesting,” Billy told Daily Mail about their experience on the show.