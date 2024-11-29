Who is Pip Edwards? Behind the colourful Aussie fashion entrepreneur

If you’re not up on your fashionistas then you might only recognise Pip Edwards as the ex-girlfriend of Michael Clarke.

That is not only how the 44-year old designer deserves to be known though.

“I don’t know what’s so interesting about my boyfriends. I think I’m more interesting,” she said in a recent chat with Stellar Magazine.

Pip Edwards has been the talk of the Australian fashion world for years. (Credit Instagram).

She went on: “It’s kind of like, why aren’t you seeing the woman that’s had an incredible career trajectory in an industry, worked for some incredible businesses… raised a child on her own, independently, financially, who’s a great friend, who’s got energy?”

“I mean, I know I’m talking about myself here but I kind of have to – because all of that gets wiped by some man that I happen to have some experience with.”

So, to give you an education on who Pip Edwards really is we’ve done the hard work for you…

PIP EDWARDS AND KSUBI

Pip is an Australian fashion entrepreneur and creative director who began her style career with fashion brands Ksubi and Sass & Bide.

Her first job in the fashion industry, over 20 years ago, was as denim brand Ksubi’s PR manager. She then joined Ksubi’s design team.

In a case of personal and professional colliding, Pip shares a son with one of Ksubi’s original co-founders, Dan Single. The pair have not been romantically linked for 15 years – they split when their son Justice, now 18, was a baby.

In what she calls a “A true full-circle moment,” Pip has just announced her return to the brand on her Instagram page.

“Having been part of the original crew 20 years ago, I’m so excited to join the talented team at Ksubi once again and contribute to their already impressive global success,” she wrote.

Pip Edwards has recently announced her return to Ksubi where she started her fashion career 20 years ago. (Credit Instagram).

PIP EDWARDS AND P.E NATION

P.E Nation is the brand Pip co-founded with friend and colleague Claire Greaves in 2016.

It became an absolute phenomenon, spearheading the activewear movement and developing a loyal following of people who wanted a dose of street cred with their sportswear.

In 2018 the brand won the National Designer Award and the pandemic gave it, and the rest of the activewear category, a huge lift too.

Pip’s P.E Nation activewear catapulted her into the fashion spotlight. (Credit Instagram).

After Claire walked out in March 2024 Pip was left in sole charge and she relaunched the brand to high acclaim at Sydney’s fashion week mid-2024.

And then, just weeks later she dramatically announced her departure too.

“I am forever grateful for and proud of what we have created, and P.E. Nation will always be in my heart and soul,” Pip told her Instagram followers.

“And much like the re/birth of P.E. Nation, it is now time for me to pursue my personal Re/Creation era.”

WHO IS PIP EDWARDS DATING?

Even though Pip is clearly not all about who she’s dating we can’t help but be interested…so, following her break up with cricketer Michael Clarke she has been linked with controversial businessman Geoff Bainbridge.

Then, in September she was photographed with him in apparent confirmation of the rumours.

Bainbridge, one of the early investors in burger chain Grill’d, made headlines in early 2022 when The Australian received videos of him allegedly smoking methamphetamine.

The father of four swiftly quit as chief executive of alcohol business Lark Distilling and put out a statement saying he’d been the victim of an extortion racket over the video which dated back to when it happened in South East Asia back in 2015.

“I’m a victim of extortion but that wouldn’t have occurred without my poor judgement. I am deeply remorseful for my own actions,” he said at the time.

Pip Edwards most famous beau is cricketer Michael Clarke. Credit (Getty).

Edwards’ most recent public relationship was with Michael Clarke, who she dated between mid-2020 and late-2021.

She was drawn into a very public row in January 2023 with the cricketer’s then-partner Jade Yarbrough who accused Pip and Michael of sleeping together while she was dating him.

Pip later shared with Stellar that the “hardest thing was the distraction”, saying it drew focus “off the bigger picture of my life and what’s actually real – and that’s my business, and work, and my son”.

WHO IS PIP EDWARDS SON?

Pip shares and co-parents her son Justice with her ex Dan Single.

She recently posted proud mum photos to her Instagram of the pair before they went to Justice’s Year 12 formal.

“My handsome man looking so gangster in his suit,” she wrote alongside a photo of her only son.

Pip has recently celebrated her son Justice’s graduation from year 12. (Credit Instagram).

PIP EDWARDS AND CLAIRE GREAVES

Pip and Claire met when they worked together at Sass & Bide and went on to co-found the run away success that is P.E Nation.

The pair became known as one of Australia’s fashion power duos but after ten years their business partnership came to an end.

Rumours swirled of a falling out and while these have never been fully addressed Pip told Kyle and Jackie O’s radio show she has fond memories of working with Claire.

She praised her for being an “amazing designer” and gushed over how well they worked together.

