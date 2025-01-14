The American supermodel has been living a low-key life for the past 18 months between Sydney and Los Angeles.

Most fans were unaware of Tyra living down under to work on her new ice cream store chain, Smize & Dream.

The 51-year-old spoke with The Daily Telegraph on Sunday 12 January, of how she has managed to blend in with the Aussie locals.

Credit: Getty)

“We’ll get some breakfast in the mall, then we’ll go to a Hoyts cinema,” said the supermodel.

“We’ll get some ice cream at the cinema, see a movie, then we might get a foot massage. Then we’ll have some lunch… Then we go to Target or Kmart.”

Sounds like the Aussie dream, right?

Tyra shared her additional Aussie supermarket favourites commenting, “We’ll do Coles, Woolies, Harris Farm, whatever, and so that is a whole day at the mall and we don’t do that in America.”

Tyra Banks at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Credit: Getty)

In 2005, Tyra stopped modelling at the age of 32, but returned to the recent 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“In the past, I would walk for myself, but this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman especially women over 50, women who are insecure walking with me,” Tyra shared on the Drew Barrymore show.

“I felt like a vessel. It was about representing all of them,” she added.

(Credit: TYRA BANKS Instagram)

On top of her business ventures and her busy schedule, Tyra is also a busy mother of York Banks Asla, 9, shared with her former partner Erik Asla.

The model welcomed her son into the world via surrogate in 2016 and whilst her son is spoken of in interviews he is kept private online.

Tyra and Erik split when York was a little older than a year old, however, they continued to work together and have been co-parenting their child.

(Credit: Getty)

Tyra is set to open her first Smize & Dream store in Darling Harbour by midyear, so we can imagine seeing a lot more of the supermodel around.

The opening date of the ice cream store is yet to be announced but we can expect it to be popular with her website stating, “My Mama Carolyn taught me to dream big, but WOW. This is Major.”

Major it will be… and delicious!

