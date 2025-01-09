TRIGGER WARNING: This content may be upsetting or distressing to some people.

A series of wildfires have broken out in Los Angeles, California, forcing many people to evacuate their homes.

Three major fires are burning in Palisades, Eaton, Malibu and the surrounding areas, impacting tens of thousands of people – including many celebrities.

The devastating fires have been fuelled by powerful winds in combination with the drought conditions across California.

Among the people forced to evacuate are multiple Hollywood stars, many of which have taken to social media to share information and give updates to their followers.

Here’s everyone who has been impacted so far.

(Credit: Getty) Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of needing to evacuate their home in Montecito, according to the Telegraph. (Credit: Getty) Billy Crystal Comedian and actor Billy Crystal has also lost his property to the fires. “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” he shared in a statement with People. “We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. “We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.” (Credit: Getty) Fergie TMZ alleges Fergie’s home is at risk of burning down. (Credit: Getty) Anthony Hopkins Anthony Hopkins’ Pacific Palisades home has also been destroyed. (Credit: Getty) Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh sadly lost their dream home in the Pacific Palisades due to the wildfires. (Credit: Getty) Paris Hilton Paris Hilton’s beachfront home in Malibu has also tragically burnt down. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. … It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. … While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.” (Credit: Getty) Mark Hamill Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to Instagram to reveal he had evacuated his home in Malibu. “7pm-Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH [Pacific Coast Highway],” he wrote. He added, “Stay Safe Everyone 🙏🙏🙏.” (Credit: Getty) Mandy Moore Mandy Moore also evacuated, sharing “Evacuated and safe with kids, dogs and cats. Praying and grateful for the first responders.” She added, “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.” (Credit: Getty) Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s home in the Pacific Palisades tragically burned down. (Credit: Getty) Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis also evacuated, taking to Instagram to share, “My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well. It is a terrifying situation and I’m grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze. Neighbors have taken care of neighbors. “We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it’s particularly shocking. Life on life’s terms. If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don’t, pray for those who do.” (Credit: Getty) Ben Affleck According to TMZ, Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate and fled to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home nearby. (Credit: Getty) Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet Hanks shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades.” (Credit: Getty) Eugene Levy Eugene Levy told the Los Angeles Times that he got stuck in traffic due to so many people evacuating his Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon,” he said. “I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.” (Credit: Getty) Anna Faris Anna Faris is another star whose home has been destroyed by the LA fires.