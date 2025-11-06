Love, loss and second chances: All the details on Colleen Hoover’s upcoming Reminders of Him movie

Colleen Hoover is one of the world’s most in‑demand authors, and several of her novels have already made the leap from page to screen.

Reminders of Him is one of the most highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations of next year, and following the success of previous adaptations like It Ends With Us and Regretting You, fans are eager to see this emotional story come to life on the big screen too.

Ahead of the release of the Reminders of Him movie, we’ve answered all your burning questions!

WILL THERE BE A REMINDERS OF HIM MOVIE?

Yes! Colleen Hoover’s novel Reminders of Him is being adapted into a feature film by Universal Pictures.

The book rights were secured by Universal after a bidding war, and Colleen Hoover herself is co‑writing the screenplay alongside Lauren Levine.

The film is directed by Vanessa Caswill and features a cast including Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan, Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward, Lauren Graham as Grace Landry, and Rudy Pankow as Scotty.

Speaking about the book’s movie adaptation, Colleen told Deadline, “I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life.”

WHAT IS THE MOVIE ABOUT?

Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan, a woman who served several years in prison for a tragic car accident that claimed her boyfriend, Scotty’s, life.

After her release, Kenna returns to her hometown determined to reunite with her young daughter, whose upbringing has been taken over by her late boyfriend’s parents.

Upon her return, she forms a bond with Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and her late boyfriend’s best friend.

WATCH THE REMINDERS OF HIM TRAILER:

WHEN WILL IT BE RELEASED?

Reminders of Him is slated for release on Friday 13 March, 2026.

WHERE TO WATCH REMINDERS OF HIM IN AUSTRALIA

The movie is being produced for theatrical release and will be available to watch in cinemas.

Following its run in theatres, Reminders of Him will likely move to digital rental on demand and then to subscription services on streaming platforms.

However, specific Australian platform details haven’t yet been publicly announced.

