    
Colleen Hoover’s next book-to-movie adaptation, ‘Regretting You’, has been dubbed one of her saddest

Author Colleen Hoover has taken the literary world by storm over the past few years, and now she’s tackling Hollywood.

Following the success of It Ends With Us, Colleen’s next book-to-movie adaptation, Regretting You, is officially on the way. Here’s all the details!

REGRETTING YOU TRAILER

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF THE REGRETTING YOU MOVIE?

Regretting You has a stacked cast filled with big names. Here’s the full breakdown:

Josh Boone is also directing the film, and he is no stranger to book-to-screen adaptations.

He is most well known for directing John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars in 2014 – the hit movie starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

WHAT IS THE STORY OF REGRETTING YOU?

Often referred to as one of Colleen Hoover’s saddest books, Regretting You follows the strained relationship between Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, which becomes even more complicated after Morgan’s husband, and Clara’s father, dies tragically.

Morgan became a young mother after marrying her high school boyfriend, and now she wants to stop Clara from making the same mistakes. But Clara is stubborn and rebels against her mother’s advice about love, causing tension between them. 

While they’re both grieving, family secrets come out that test their relationship even more and leave them both hurt and unable to trust each other.

As always, we recommend reading the book before it comes to the big screen!

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
WHERE CAN I WATCH REGRETTING YOU?

The good news is that the Regretting You movie isn’t too far away – it’s releasing in theatres on 24 October 2025!

As the film is being created by Paramount Pictures, it’s safe to assume it will become available to stream on Paramount Plus following its run in cinemas.

