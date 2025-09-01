Jenna Dewan on her growing family and returning to The Rookie

There’s a common reaction from fans when they meet Jenna Dewan – it feels like they’ve known her a long time. And in some ways, they have. The dancer catapulted to fame as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson in the early-2000s, before shining as an actress in teen films Step Up and Take The Lead (both released in 2006).

Advertisement

But, perhaps for the first time in her career, Jenna is making connections across generations with admirers old and new.

“It’s amazing the reach the films I did in the beginning of my career have, as well as my work being a dancer. It shocks me that people still talk to me about it,” Jenna, 44, tells TV WEEK. “It’s another era, and yet, young kids are finding it now, which is really cool.”

Jenna catapulted to fame as a professional dancer-turned-actor. (Credit: Getty)

The same goes for The Rookie, a gripping drama which follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the Los Angeles Police Department as they navigate the perils of the job and their own personal lives.

Advertisement

Jenna stars as Bailey Nune, a firefighter lieutenant who found love with John. Now in its seventh season, the popular show continues to build, with a broader audience than Jenna ever imagined.

“People often tell me how they’re co-watching it with their parents or kids and it bonds them together. It’s so nice to hear that,” she says.

Eagled-eyed fans may have noticed Jenna’s absence from the series when it returned to screens earlier this month, but they needn’t worry. The star will return shortly, after enjoying time away to welcome the arrival of her baby daughter, Rhiannon, born in June 2024.

Cuteness overload! Jenna with her three kids Everly, Rhiannon and Callum.

Advertisement

Jenna, who has a five-year-old son, Callum, with fiancé and co-star Steve Kazee, as well as daughter Everly, 12, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, says returning to work after a hiatus was a mental challenge.

“I definitely felt missed,” she jokes of coming back to an intense storyline. “Ironically, for both Evie and Rhiannon, I went back to work quickly and it does, sort of, balance it out.

There’s something nice in the postpartum haze, which is one of the most amazing things ever ’cause I could bunker down and be with my baby.

“But your brain turns on in a different way when you go back to work – you have an independence and energy. It was difficult in the sense that you are postpartum and tired but also rejuvenated.”

Advertisement

In The Rookie, Bailey and John face their biggest test yet. (Credit: Channel Seven)

This season, Bailey’s past is pulled into focus when her abusive ex, Jason, played by Steve, returns to the scene – and he brings trouble.

“But Bailey is facing a crossroads moment and I liked having that be explored, including the nature of domestic violence. I felt a huge responsibility to portray that and bring truth to it.”

Jenna credits her fiancé and work family for helping her on set with baby Rhiannon, who is now 14 months old.

Advertisement

“I would bring Rhiannon to set, Steve and I were in scenes together, so we could do those and then I’d go back to the trailer to breastfeed. I felt supported and taken care of.”

Jenna has taken inspiration from the strength of her character. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Although Jenna confirms she can relate to the adventurous side of her character, she isn’t “quite as cool as her – I wish!” she says with a laugh. But she is taking some inspiration from her.

“I’m in my yes era,” she says, “which is funny because I say no a lot more than I did 10 years ago because I have a family and priorities which have to come first.

Advertisement

“But I also say yes now more enthusiastically to anything that feels like it lights me up. I call it a ‘zing’ – if I get that feeling, I know I’ll enjoy it.”

With The Rookie set to go international in upcoming seasons, we couldn’t help but wonder if Australia was on the wish list?

“I absolutely love Australia, so I hope so!” Jenna says. “We all loved filming overseas and we hope to do more of it.”

The Rookie airs on Mondays, 9pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.