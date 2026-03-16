Oscars 2026 Winners: See the full list of Academy Awards Winners (UPDATING LIVE)

The 98th Academy Awards are officially underway! While we’ve been dazzled by the glamour of the Oscars red carpet, it’s now time to find out which actors, directors and talent behind the camera will win big for their contribution to film in 2026.

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Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Academy Awards celebrate the very best in cinema, with the industry’s biggest stars gathering to honour the films, performances and creative teams that defined the past year on screen.

From the hotly contested Best Picture race to the acting categories everyone has been buzzing about, all eyes are on which nominees will walk away with the coveted golden statuette.

All eyes are especially on Aussie nominees Rose Byrne, who is up for Best Actress for If I had Legs I’d Kill You, and Jacob Elordi who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein.

Keep reading as we update the full list of Oscars 2026 winners as they’re announced throughout the night.

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From Emma Stone to Michael B Jordan and Rose Byrne, there’s an incredible mix of talent up for an Oscar this year.

Full Oscars 2026 nominations list

Best picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

WINNER — One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

WINNER — Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

WINNER — Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia



Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

WINNER — Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

WINNER — Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER — Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

WINNER — One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

WINNER — Sinners

Best original song

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

WINNER — Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

WINNER — Sinners

Best international feature

It Was Just an Accident

WINNER — Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

WINNER — K-Pop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

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Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

WINNER — Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

WINNER — Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER — Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

WINNER — Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

Frankenstein

WINNER — F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

WINNER — One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

WINNER — Sinners

Train Dreams

Best visual effects

WINNER — Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best live action short

In an unprecedented twist, there was a tie between two of the nominations, meaning that two different Live Action Shorts take home a shiny, gold Oscar trophy.

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

WINNERS — The Singers

WINNERS –Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

WINNER — The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

WINNER — All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Cassandra Kulukundis, winner of the Best Casting award for “One Battle after Another”. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

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Best casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

WINNER – One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

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