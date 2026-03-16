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Oscars 2026 Winners: See the full list of Academy Awards Winners (UPDATING LIVE)

Who will take home Hollywood's biggest prize?
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The 98th Academy Awards are officially underway! While we’ve been dazzled by the glamour of the Oscars red carpet, it’s now time to find out which actors, directors and talent behind the camera will win big for their contribution to film in 2026.

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Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Academy Awards celebrate the very best in cinema, with the industry’s biggest stars gathering to honour the films, performances and creative teams that defined the past year on screen.

From the hotly contested Best Picture race to the acting categories everyone has been buzzing about, all eyes are on which nominees will walk away with the coveted golden statuette.

All eyes are especially on Aussie nominees Rose Byrne, who is up for Best Actress for If I had Legs I’d Kill You, and Jacob Elordi who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein.

Keep reading as we update the full list of Oscars 2026 winners as they’re announced throughout the night.

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From Emma Stone to Michael B Jordan and Rose Byrne, there’s an incredible mix of talent up for an Oscar this year.

Full Oscars 2026 nominations list

Best picture

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • F1
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • WINNER — One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best actor

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • WINNER — Michael B Jordan – Sinners
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

  • WINNER — Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • WINNER — Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • WINNER — Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

  • WINNER — Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • WINNER — One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • WINNER — Sinners

Best original song

  • Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
  • WINNER — Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied to You – Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • WINNER — Sinners

Best international feature

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • WINNER — Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Secret Agent
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • WINNER — K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2
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Best documentary feature

  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through the Rocks
  • WINNER — Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Alabama Solution
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • WINNER — Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • WINNER — Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

  • WINNER — Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best sound

  • Frankenstein
  • WINNER — F1
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Best film editing

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • WINNER — One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • WINNER — Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best visual effects

  • WINNER — Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • Sinners
  • The Lost Bus

Best live action short

In an unprecedented twist, there was a tie between two of the nominations, meaning that two different Live Action Shorts take home a shiny, gold Oscar trophy.

  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Butcher’s Stain
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • WINNERS — The Singers
  • WINNERS –Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • Retirement Plan
  • WINNER — The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

  • WINNER — All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness
Cassandra Kulukundis, winner of the Best Casting award for “One Battle after Another”. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Best casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • WINNER – One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • The Secret Agent

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