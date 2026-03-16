Oscars 2026 Red Carpet live: All the best celebrity fashion from the Academy Awards

The day is finally here! The Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest, glitziest red carpet event, is just hours away from kicking off in Los Angeles. But before the 98th Academy Awards begin, there’s another spectacle that fans all over the world can’t get enough of — the Oscars red carpet.
While the world tunes in to see which films, actors, directors and entertainment experts are recognised for their exemplary work in film, there’s nothing like seeing what the celebrities are wearing.
If you’d like to find out where to watch the red carpet broadcast and the big event, click HERE. And, for a full nomination list and anything else you need to know, click HERE.
All the celebrity looks from the 2026 Oscars red carpet
So, without further ado, here is the very best of the 2026 Oscars red carpet. We’re reporting live as the celebrities arrive, so don’t forget to refresh the page for updates!
Chase Infiniti
It may be the first time One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti has attended the Oscars, but she really dressed the part of a long-time Academy Awards attendee. According to Vogue, Chase’s dress took more than 750 hours to construct. Gorgeous!
Mikey Madison
Last year’s Oscar winner for Best Actress, Mikey Madison, must have taken inspiration from Jessica Rabbit for this opulent, red velvet dress.
Anne Hathaway
The devil may wear Prada, but Anne Hathaway is wearing Valentino to the 2026 Oscar awards! The Devil Wears Prada 2 star attended the event to present the Oscar for the Best Hair and Make Up and Costume Design alongside Vogue’s global chief content officer Anna Wintour.
Jack O’Connell
English actor Jack O’Connell added a little bit of spice to his Oscars outfit with some very realistic looking vampire teeth! The creative fashion move is in reference to his character Remmick in the film Sinners, in which he plays a centuries old vampire who terrorises a town in Mississippi.
Kirsten Dunst
Kristen Dunst has kept things simple yet elevated with this black strapless gown. With the straight neckline and the tiered skirt, this dress is an elegant work of art.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet has never been afraid to branch out with his fashion choices on the red carpet. Rather than donning a classic black-and-white tux, he’s opted for a full white ensemble — shoes included!
Timothée is up for Best Actor for Marty Supreme.
Gwyneth Patrow
No one knows their way around simple elegance on a red carpet like Gwyneth Paltrow. The Marty Supreme actor looks effortlessly divine in a off-white silk strapless gown and thick, diamond jewellery.
Gwyneth has previously won the Best Actress award in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare In Love.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone is dazzling in this glistening, silver, backless dress. With understated jewellery and makeup, the 37-year-old truly lets the dress do the talking.
She is up for the Academy Award for Best Actress for Bugiona. She has previously won two Best Actress Oscars throughout her career for La La Land in 2017 and Poor Things in 2024.
Rose Byrne
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne looks incredibly elegant in this black, floral embroidered gown. Paired with a bold red clip and a classic smoky eye, you can tell this isn’t her first award show rodeo!
After winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Motion Picture, she is a front runner for the Best Actress Academy Award this year.
Nicole Kidman
Aussie darling Nicole Kidman looks beautiful in this soft, feathered peplum gown. From the soft-peach colour to the silhouette, Nicole is serving elegance and drama all at once.
Jessie Buckley
Irish actress Jessie Buckley looks gorgeous in this red and pink off-the-shoulder gown. Jessie is currently up for Best Actress for her role in Hamnet.
Odessa A’Zion
Rising Hollywood it-girl Odessa A’Zion is glowing in this unconventional bejewelled kimono-inspired gown. The 25-year-old appeared in Marty Supreme, a Josh Safdie film staring Timothée which is currently up for a whopping nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Demi Moore
The Substance star Demi Moore looks absolutely impeccable in this show-stopping feathered gown. From the iridescence of the feathers to the plumage of the top, it’s certainly an attention grabber. A rare win for the females of the bird world, who are admittedly have less showy plumage.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana is keeping her glam simple this year in a black, floor-length gown with spaghetti straps and a lace bodice. She’s paired the dress with a glistening diamond and ruby necklace. Last year, Zoe won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. This year, she’s returning to present an award.
Conan O’Brien
Television host Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars for the third time! Truthfully, it’s no surprise that the celebrity interviewer landed the gig again after this hosting debut in 2025 was so successful it was the most viewed Academy Awards in the last five years.
To find out how to watch the red carpet or the Oscars or see who is nominated, click HERE.