What time are the Oscars 2026 in Australia? Start time, Red Carpet and how to Watch

It’s almost time for the glitziest night of the Hollywood calendar — the 2026 Oscars. Smack-bang in the middle of awards season, the Academy Awards mark the industry’s biggest honour, celebrating the year’s most outstanding achievements in film.

But beyond the golden statuettes themselves, the Oscars have become a global pop-culture event. The red carpet delivers on show-stopping fashion moments, while the ceremony pin-points the most celebrated films of the year. For movie lovers, it’s a chance to see which films and performances will be etched into Hollywood history.

While the event takes place in Los Angeles, Australian viewers will once again be able to watch all the glamour, drama and big reveals unfold live… admittedly, bright and early thanks to the time difference.

Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Anora”, poses in the press room during the 2025 Oscars. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

So, if you’re like us (film and television obsessed) and want to work out when and how you’ll be tuning into the celebrations, you’ve come to the right place.

From 5:30am AEDT, the Sunrise reporter Mylee Hogan will be reporting live from the event. However, the official coverage begins from 10am AEDT with an encore screening at 9pm.

Here’s when and where you can tune in from Australia so you don’t miss a moment.

Who could forget one of the most iconic Oscars photos of all time? (Photo credit Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images)

What time does The Oscars Red Carpet & Ceremony begin in Australia?

Australian Time Zone State or Territory Time the Oscars Red Carpet & Ceremony Begin (Approx) AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) NSW, TAS, VIC, ACT Red Carpet 9:30am, Ceremony 11am AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Qld Red Carpet 8:30am, Ceremony 10am ACDT (Australian Central Daylight Time) SA Red Carpet 9am, Ceremony 10:30am ACST (Australian Central Standard Time) NT Red Carpet 7am, Ceremony 9:30am AWST (Australian Western Standard Time) WA Red Carpet 6:30am, Ceremony 8am

Where can I watch the Oscars in Australia?

You can watch the Oscars live in time with the United States by tuning into Channel Seven on 7Plus.

The coverage will be live on Seven from 10am AEDT, or you can catch the encore screening at 9pm or anytime on 7Plus.