Game shows are a beloved staple of Australian television, with people all over the country tuning into shows like Wheel of Fortune, Tipping Point and The 1% Club every week.

They’re also a great way to test your own knowledge and make some extra cash.

Here, we’ve rounded up all the tips and tricks to becoming the next winning contestant on your favourite game show.

(Credit: Nine)

TIPPING POINT

Channel 9’s Tipping Point is hosted by former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge and it follows three lucky contestants on their quest to beat the Tipping Point machine.

To be a contestant on Tipping Point Australia you just need to be above the age of 18, with a good general knowledge and a positive fun attitude.

Like most game shows, the application process for Tipping Point starts with an online application form. After that, potential contestants will be interviewed and tested on their general knowledge.

“People are selected to audition based on their initial online application, so this is the biggest opportunity to make a good first impression,” Tipping Point executive producer Becky Taylor told The Herald Sun recently.

“Showcase your personality and highlight what makes you unique. To prepare for an audition, watch the show, and at an audition be yourself… on your best day.”

The winning contestant on Tipping Point takes home $20,000.

(Credit: Seven)

THE CHASE

The Chase Australia is hosted by Larry Emdur and it brings together four contestants who team up to take on one of the show’s expert Chasers in a test of trivia knowledge.

You can apply for The Chase at castingnet.com. The application process includes a general knowledge component where applicants are required to attempt to answer 40 questions in just seven minutes.

Speaking to The Morning Show earlier this year, The Chase’s resident super-nerd Issa Schultz said going in with the right mindset is crucial.

“Just come and have fun, don’t take it too seriously,” he told the program. “I always find that the teams who win are the ones who have had fun along the way and the winning is just a bonus, because they’re in the right mindset.”

The highest prize awarded in the history of The Chase Australia was $129,000, won by a team of four contestants.

THE 1% CLUB

Contestants on The 1% Club have the chance to win up to $100,000 by solving a series of unique, logic-based questions.

The show is hosted by American comedian Jim Jefferies who puts the contestants to the test to determine if they are smarter than one per cent of the population.

The 1% Club also casts through mycastingnet.com. Applications for season four have now closed but applications for season five should open soon.

“With well over $1 million dollars already given away in prize money you could be our next winner of up to $100,000,” read the applications open notice for season four.

“Apply now and get on track to have a crack at becoming the latest member of the very exclusive 1% Club AND have a fun few hours with Jim Jefferies,” it continued. “It’s a win win really!”

Credit: Channel 9.

THE FLOOR

The Floor is a brand new game show currently airing on Channel 9.

It’s hosted by Australian actor Rodger Corser and it sees 81 contestants facing off on ‘The Floor’.

The aim of the game is to rule the entire floor and claim the grand prize. To do this, the contestants must challenge their neighbour, win their tile and steal their area of the floor.

There’s been a few familiar faces on this season including Married At First Sight season 6 participant Jules Robinson and former Lego Masters contestant Kale.

Casting for The Floor also happens through mycastingnet.com.

The series is filmed in Amsterdam, which means the lucky 81 contestants selected get an overseas trip as well as the opportunity to win $200,000 in prize money.

