Rodger Corser is wiping the floor with his TV competition, with the 52-year-old star’s hit new game show The Floor consistently beating The Chase and Tipping Point in the ratings night after night.

And while Seven would never consider giving The Chase host Larry Emdur, 60, the chop to try and lift its viewership with a new host given he’s the current Gold Logie winner and a firm fan favourite, a source tells Woman’s Day there would be nothing stopping Larry from making the decision for them.

“Larry can read a room better than anyone, and as one of the highest paid stars on Seven’s payroll, it would be panic stations if he ever felt like the writing was on the wall for the show. There is no sugar-coating the fact The Chase is struggling. Its ratings are in freefall, and up against Nine’s Tipping Point with Todd Woodbridge, who is blitzing the all-important 5pm time slot that leads into the 6pm evening news bulletin.

“And for the usually easygoing Larry, he’s not just getting thumped by Tipping Point – he’s also having to take a double hit with the soaring ratings that Nine’s The Floor is attracting. What’s worse is Rodger has even admitted that Larry was an inspiration for him and now he’s beating him at his own game!”

BACK-UP PLAN

“Larry always knew when he turned 60 he would begin to put into place big changes when it comes to his lifestyle. He’s set himself up really well financially and continues to ramp up his business interests away from TV. He’s always said that he doesn’t want to be a game show host forever,” says the source.

“I worked out early on that you can’t rely on these guys,” he said of the fickle nature of the TV business just last year.

“They could call me today and say, ‘There’s some young, handsome guy coming in with great hair who’s going to replace you on The Morning Show.’”

And while Larry – who took over as host of the game show in 2021 – said somewhat unconvincingly on radio last week, “The Chase is going well,” there’s no denying the numbers.

“They have tried to reinvent the show by introducing the Mega Money Spinner but it’s done nothing to boost viewership,” says the TV insider.

“Larry will always be fine. He’ll happily stay on The Chase and The Morning Show but unless Seven can come up with a way to be as successful as The Floor or Tipping Point, then it’s not looking good for The Chase’s future!”

However, a Seven spokesperson assures Woman’s Day: “The Chase Australia is not being cancelled or moved to another time, and Larry Emdur is not being replaced. In fact, we start filming new episodes of The Chase with Larry very soon.”

