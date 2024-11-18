Wheel Of Fortune Australia returns with Graham Norton as host

Wheel Of Fortune is an internationally loved game show that hasn’t appeared on Australian screens since 2008.

Now, the Australian iteration of the show is coming back with a bang, and will be hosted by Irish comedian and talk show Graham Norton!

Wheel Of Fortune Australia first appeared on our screens in 1981, and continued until 2008 when it was known by the name of Million Dollar Wheel Of Fortune, with Tim Campbell as the host.

It was cancelled due to poor ratings, but it’s finally returning 16 years later with a new-and-improved look.

Graham Norton, who also hosts the UK iteration of Wheel Of Fortune, will now be hosting the Aussie version – but instead of being filmed Down Under, the show will be produced in the United Kingdom.

Graham Norton will host the Australian version of the show. (Credit: Ten)

How is Wheel of Fortune played?

Wheel Of Fortune Australia will follow the original format of the game show.

In each episode, three contestants will attempt to solve a variety of puzzles for the chance to win big prizes.

The main puzzle requires players to spin the wheel to determine a dollar value and then guess a letter. Contestants need to solve the entire word puzzle to win.

There’s a mixture of speed puzzles where the fastest and sharpest can earn cash, while the player with the most winnings will meet graham at the Mini-Wheel for a chance to solve one final puzzle and be in with the chance of winning $50,000.

John Burgess hosted the show for 12 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who hosted Wheel of Fortune in Australia?

When Wheel Of Fortune Australia first began in 1981, Ernie Sigley hosted the show for a few years before John Burgess took over.

After 12 years in the role, John was replaced by Tony Barber. Rob Elliott then became the host in 1997 and remained in the role until 2006.

Adriana Xenides also co-hosted from the show’s inception until 1999.

As aforementioned, Tim Campbell also hosted the Million Dollar iteration of the show in 2008, which only ran for five weeks.

Where can I watch Wheel of Fortune in Australia?

Wheel of Fortune Australia premieres on Monday, 25 November 2024 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.

