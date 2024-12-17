The New Year is coming, and so too is a whole new schedule of television programs.
While we will see our favourite reality TV programs returning like Married At First Sight Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice and many more, some of our favourite hosts are planning to shake up the TV guide with brand new shows.
From Sam Pang with a weekly comedy series, to Dr Chris Brown reuniting with his The Living Room co-host, Amanda Keller.
Ahead of 2025, we’ve narrowed down what our favourite TV hosts are doing in 2025. Continue scrolling for all the details.
Sam Pang
On top of his regular TV duties on Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Front Bar, funnyman Sam managed to trump his much-praised hosting of the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards by being even sharper and funnier this year. But the laughs aren’t stopping there – Sam is set to helm his very own weekly comedy show on 10 in 2025.
Dr Chris Brown
Chris caused headlines when he jumped networks from 10 to Channel Seven last year – and while he had a big 2024, next year, fans will really get to see his vision come to life. Chris will host his passion project, Once In A Lifetime, alongside his former The Living Room co-host Amanda Keller, as well as Dancing With The Stars and the Logies red carpet.
Guy Sebastian
After spinning around in the red chair on The Voice Australia for seven years, Guy sensationally announced he wouldn’t be returning next year.
“For me right now, it’s time to focus more on my core, which is writing and performing new music,” he wrote on Instagram in October. The latest rumours suggest Irish pop star Ronan Keating (above inset) could be set to replace him.
Jonathan LaPaglia
Widely known as the long-time host of reality favourite Australian Survivor, it was nice to see Jonathan branch out and try new things this year, such as exercising his acting chops in Binge drama Strife and co-hosting the Aussie iteration of Top Gear.
Next year is set to be busy too, with Strife returning for a second season – and not one, but two new seasons of Australian Survivor in the works.
Lisa Millar
After the growing success of Muster Dogs – which led to her releasing a companion book this year – it was clear Lisa was heading in a different direction, away from News Breakfast. So when she announced she was leaving the show earlier this year, fans were hardly surprised.
But their loss is clearly our gain, with Lisa set to narrate the new season in 2025 and to appear more regularly on Back Roads.
Marcia Hines
After a big year selling out shows all over the country and serving as a judge on Australian Idol, it’s safe to say the veteran entertainer is officially back. The 71-year-old has been celebrating 50 years in the entertainment industry this year, but there’s no way she’s hanging up the microphone, with more shows and Idol confirmed for 2025.
Michael Rowland
Just when we thought we’d seen the last of the changes to the News Breakfast line-up, along came Michael, who announced he’d also be leaving this year. Apologising for the short notice, Michael shocked viewers when he announced his departure on December 2 before filming his last episode on December 13, saying his body was screaming “enough!” after 15 years of 3am starts.
He added he was “looking forward to a break and spending more time with my family”, while hinting there’d be other “exciting projects” on the horizon at the ABC.
Samantha Armytage
The former Sunrise anchor surprised fans this year when she replaced long-time host Natalie Gruzleswki on Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife – then later sensationally announced that, after 20 years with the network, she’d be moving to Nine.
There, she’ll not only be fronting the much-anticipated Golden Bachelor – a senior reboot of The Bachelor – but fill in for Sarah Abo on Sunrise’s arch-rival, Today, over the holidays. Talk about full circle!
Claudia Karvan & Melissa Leong
If Claudia (left) and Melissa (right) have shown us one thing in 2024, it’s that they’re unafraid to try new things. In 2025, the unlikely duo are heading out on the road together for SBS’ Great Australian Road Trip, a spin-off of the popular Great Australian Walks.
Todd Woodbridge
Few can claim they’ve had a bigger and more surprising year than Todd. The former tennis great’s pivot into the game-show realm clearly paid off. The show he hosts, Tipping Point, has become a hit and …and is even giving its game show rival, The Chase Australia, a serious run for its money. Look out, Larry!
Tony Armstrong
Tony has enjoyed perhaps his biggest year to date. The footballer-turned-broadcaster hosted Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things, published his first children’s book and was nominated for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award. However, shortly after, he shocked us all when he announced he’d be leaving News Breakfast to work on other projects.
While he won’t be straying too far from the network – he’s fronting two ABC shows in 2025 – rumour has it he’ll be popping up on Sam Pang’s new show over at 10 too.
Matt Doran
The Weekend Sunrise co-host shocked viewers when he announced live on-air that he’d be stepping down from the show he’s helmed alongside Monique Wright for five years.
“I came to the Seven Network eight years ago with a background in crime and documentaries, and I’m being pulled back in that direction again now,” he shared. The 41-year-old will film his final episode later this month.