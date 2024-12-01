After 15 years as co-host on the ABC News Breakfast, Michael Rowland has confirmed his departure from the morning show.

The long-term host shocked audiences on December 2, when he announced the heartbreaking news on air.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I love working on News Breakfast. Every morning is a buzz and it’s by far the best job I’ve had at the ABC,” Michael said.

“But after 15 years of 3am starts my body is screaming ‘enough!’. The hours have finally caught up with me.”

Michael, 56, further revealed his last appearance on the Brekky couch would be December 13, 2024.

This departure marks an end to a brilliant era for Michael, who has become one of the most accomplished journalists and presenters in Australia – from covering elections at home and in the US, Black Summer Bushfires, floods, the 100th anniversary of Gallipoli landings, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

(Credit: Instagram)

Despite these major achievements in his career, Michael revealed who he will miss the most.

“I will miss the fabulous Brekky team, but I will miss our viewers even more. I am intensely proud of helping build the News Breakfast audience over the years. Thank you all sincerely for entrusting me with your mornings,” he said.

“I’ll be taking a long break to catch up on sleep and unhook myself from the relentless news cycle for a little while.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Michael first joined ABC in 1987, but didn’t join News Breakfast in June 2010. However, he isn’t the first ABC News Breakfast co-host to exit the program in 2024. In October, TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee Tony Armstrong bid farewell to the Brekky show after roughly three years.

“Feels like I’ve been on a bit of a rocket ship. But the support that I’ve got from News Brekkie and news in general has been amazing,” he said at the time.

While he too will miss the couch and viewers, he wouldn’t miss the early alarms.

