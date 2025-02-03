Kyle Sandilands has announced a shock health diagnosis

Kyle Sandilands shared a shocking health diagnosis on The Kyle & Jackie O show on Monday morning.

The 53-year-old revealed that he was informed by doctors that he has a brain aneurysm that is requiring urgent attention.

“I was told by my medical team, which sounds like I’m already very sick, to have a medical team, that I have a brain aneurysm and it requires immediate attention, brain surgery,” he said on-air.

(Credit: Getty)

“So if you just tuned in to us after all these years, lap it up. And if you’re in Melbourne, you’re coming to the party too late. You may get your wish, I may be dead. It’s possible, it’s highly possible,” he continued, factoring in the recent rating struggles from its Melbourne audience.

While his co-host Jackie O teared up with encouraging words to “think positive”, Kyle responded saying that being optimistic would not better his health.

He responded with, “That doesn’t work in real life.

WHAT IS KYLE SANDILANDS HEALTH CONDITION?

The father-of-one continued to share on his show that his brain aneurysm was “not a blockage” but a “puncture.”

“It’s like, imagine your blood vessel is the garden hose, and the garden hose is weak and it blisters out like a big bubble, you know, like a puncture in it, like a bike tire with a big bubble that bubbles the aneurysm, so it’s not blocked,” he explained of his condition.

“It’s like, it’s expanded and if it bursts, it’s either a vegetable in the wheelchair or dead.”

He went on to show team members a scan of his brain, pointing out where the puncture is saying, “See that thing that looks like a little man there? That’s waiting to burst, and if it bursts I die instantly.”

After his surgery, Kyle will be required to take two to eight weeks off work.

The diagnosis comes after a series of headaches which led to him investigating what was going on with his health.

Kyle and his wife Tegan Kynaston in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Fans have taken to KIIS1065 and the kyleandjackieo Instagram with words of love and support.

“Stay strong 💪🏻 Kyle speedy recovery mate will be thinking of you and your family.”

“Wishing Kyle the best of luck on his surgery 🙏🏻💕”

“You got a scan, such a smart smart thing to do – we are all here for you Kyle ❤️❤️❤️ sending healing,” another fan commented.

“Hoping with support of family and Jackie in particular that Kyle stays positive and keeps taking everything seriously! The world needs King Kyle and so does little man Otto!” another replied.

