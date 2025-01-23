Young loves, new loves & full-blown families: The cast of Bondi Rescue’s biggest fans are their real-life partners

It’s the show every Australian has watched for its high-anticipation, realness and, of course, its dash of light-hearted humour.
Yes, Bondi Rescue has taken over our screens and hearts for years now – and while we’re always concerned for the wellbeing of the lifeguards patients, it’s also the brave and bold lifeguards themselves who we’re heavily invested in.
You have to wonder whenever we see Hoppo make an incredible, yet emotionally exhausting save, or Beardy sprinting after a troublesome teen, or even young Max tackle the sands alongside the show’s iconic veterans – who looks after them?
Well, as it turns out, it seems the cast have the most incredible support in the form of their respective partners – all of whom are their own wonder women (and wonder-men!) in their own rights.
Keep scrolling as we unveil the Bondi Rescue cast’s real life partners
Hoppo & Karen Griffin
A stalwart on Australia’s favourite beachside show, Hoppo and his long-term partner Karen Griffin finally married in September 2020 – a true COVID wedding after they were first forced to postpone their nuptials earlier that year.
Daniel Mclaughlin & Courtney Lee Ormsby
Known for his beard and wit, Beardy is a smitten kitten when it comes to his partner Courtney – and she’s a firecracker in her own right with a clothing label, Billie Mae. The lovebirds also have a daughter together, named Marlowe.
Max Ayshford & Bridgette Lee
The pair went Instagram official in 2020, and have been all over each other ever since. In 2023, Max dropped to one knee and asked for Bridgette’s hand in marriage.
Anthony Carroll & Emily Carroll
Anthony and Emily are a true Bondi It-Couple. While Anthony works the sands, Emily works the core… literally. She’s a Pilates instructor, sharing her skills, tips and business ventures with her strong following on Instagram. The pair also share two adorable boys – no doubt they’ll one day grow up following in both parents’ very active living footsteps.
Juliana King & Darius King
The brilliant Juliana actually dabbled in reality TV beyond Bondi Rescue when she appeared on the Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor. As you can guess, that wasn’t meant to be – and thank goodness, because it made room for her ultimate love – Darius. She has since welcomed two children.
Dean Gladstone & Katy Graczer
Dean and Katy are a couple force to be reckoned with, what with their positive, uplifting wholesome Insta posts and business ventures together.
Ryan Clarke & Gina Clark
Before he was a famous Bondi lifeguard fondly known as Whippet, Ryan Clark was a Home & Away child star – but amongst his busy life on screen, he found the love of his life in Gina. The pair share three children between them – all boys! His eldest Nixon, Jett and Marley Colin.
Anthony Glick & Megan Glick
Anthony and Megan have been together since roughly 2015, and have a daughter together named Noa.