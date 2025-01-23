Young loves, new loves & full-blown families: The cast of Bondi Rescue’s biggest fans are their real-life partners

It’s the show every Australian has watched for its high-anticipation, realness and, of course, its dash of light-hearted humour.

Advertisement

Yes, Bondi Rescue has taken over our screens and hearts for years now – and while we’re always concerned for the wellbeing of the lifeguards patients, it’s also the brave and bold lifeguards themselves who we’re heavily invested in.

You have to wonder whenever we see Hoppo make an incredible, yet emotionally exhausting save, or Beardy sprinting after a troublesome teen, or even young Max tackle the sands alongside the show’s iconic veterans – who looks after them?

Well, as it turns out, it seems the cast have the most incredible support in the form of their respective partners – all of whom are their own wonder women (and wonder-men!) in their own rights.

Keep scrolling as we unveil the Bondi Rescue cast’s real life partners

Advertisement

