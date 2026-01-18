Home and Away spoilers: Who will survive the train crash?

They were heading to a celebration that ended in disaster. Now, in the season return of Home and Away, the passengers on board the doomed festival train are fighting for their lives.

Advertisement

And for those left behind, they face the unthinkable possibility that their loved ones may not make it.

In a thick cloud of smoke and debris, the passengers begin to wake and come to terms with their horror. Dana (Ally Harris) appears, walking through the carriage to check on the wounded as her cries ring out across the train. Remi (Adam Rowland) lays motionless, a large cut visible on his forehead.

Nearby, Mack (Emily Weir) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) lean into each other for support, assessing their injuries. But as Eddie (Stephen Madsen) comes through looking for Jo (Maddison Brown), he’s stunned by what he finds: Jo is trapped under the roof, which has partially caved in.

Advertisement

Across from her is Sonny (Ryan Bown), who is also trapped. Both are desperate for help.

Trapped with no way out, will the train passengers survive? (credit: Channel Seven)

“Jo is trapped in the front car, a piece of the train roof pinning her down and Eddie is trying to get to her through the debris and rubble,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “Eventually, we find out Jo is at risk of crush syndrome and could die if she isn’t rescued fast. The only problem is that rescuing her might cause the train to collapse!”

Back in Summer Bay, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is informed of the accident and rushes to the site. There, he’s briefed about the situation, including the fact that his two daughters, Jo and Lacey (Sophea Pennington), are inside.

Advertisement

David and Cash arrive to the devastation (Credit: Channel Seven).

“The train has derailed entering a tunnel, smoke billows out, and injured passengers and debris are scattered everywhere,” Jeremy explains. “It is David and Cash’s [Nicholas Cartwright] job to secure the site, to allow safe and uninterrupted passage for Police Rescue to do their job.”

Complicating the rescue further is the arrival of Tane (Ethan Browne) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), who have found out about the crash and want to help, although their real intentions are to find Jo and Mack.

With time running out, Levi races in. (credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“David finds it difficult to do his job for several reasons: the stress of knowing his daughters are in there somewhere and that he also he has to deal with Levi and Tane wanting to get in there against Police Rescue’s orders,” Jeremy says. “Deep down, David also wants to go in and help, but the bigger picture requires order.”

Back inside the carriage, time is running out for the critically injured, who need care but also have to exit the train – fast. Everyone on board is at risk of falling debris or worse: the entire carriage collapsing on top of them.

Justin is rescued from the train barely conscious. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Unbothered by David’s orders, Tane and Levi sneak on board the train. They come across Justin (James Stewart), who is unable to move. With the help of first responders, Justin is carried out unconscious and rushed to hospital, followed by Sonny, who shakily admits he can’t feel his legs.

Advertisement

Suddenly, the train begins to shake as debris drops from the ceiling. Eddie, despite his love for Jo, flees to safety, leaving Tane stunned and alone. If he doesn’t get Jo out, she’ll die.

Tane carries an unconscious Jo from the wreckage. Will she be okay? (Credit: Channel Seven)

With every ounce of muscle, he drags Jo out from the rubble and carries her from the train.

But outside, her condition quickly turns dire as she slips out of consciousness and into cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more passengers remain inside. Will they make it out alive?

Also This Week…

Determined to grow closer to baby Archie, Kerrie makes dangerous moves to oust Tane from her daughter’s life. But will Harper fall for her tricks?

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) reflect on their relationship, with Harper explaining how her difficult upbringings led her to become a social worker. The emotional conversation brings them closer as Kerrie promises life is different now.

Advertisement

Kerrie claims to have changed. Is she telling the truth? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Harper has great empathy for her mother because she has learnt a lot through her job as a social worker and wants the best for her Mum,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

But what trust she thought she had built is thwarted when Harper asks Marilyn (Emily Weir) to mind Archie while she hears about sister Dana (Ally Harris), who was on the train that crashed.

Kerrie is deeply offended she wasn’t asked, and blames Tane (Ethan Browne) suggesting he’s controlling her daughter. Harper defends Tane but Kerrie knows he’s the reason she can’t be with her grandson…

Advertisement

“Harper continually holds out hope that Kerrie has changed and is a good person she consistently tries to prove this to Tane,” Jessica says of her plight to bring family together.

Tane is certainly juggling a few problems! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Later on, Kerrie makes an impromptu visit to the diner where Marilyn is minding Archie. With some sweet talk and charm, she convinces Marilyn to let her hold the baby. But she’s interrupted by Tane who heard she was there and angrily takes his son away.

Kerrie fumes at the embarrassment and later, tells Harper that Tane threatened to take Archie away from them. Harper is stunned – could he really do such a thing?

Advertisement

Watch out, Tane!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel Seven

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.