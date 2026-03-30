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GoFundMe for Home And Away’s Alea O’Shea raises $78k amid brain cancer battle

“Her determination continues to inspire everyone around her.”
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A GoFundMe set up for former Home and Away favourite Alea O’Shea has already almost exceeded its $80,000 target after she undergoes another surgery in her ongoing brain surgery battle.

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The 25-year-old, who has been keeping fans updated with her progress via social media, revealed her shock diagnosis last November.

She’s since had several surgeries after vowing to fight the disease head on.

Set up in her name on March 27 by friend Lauren Newton, in just three days, the fundraiser had made 98 per cent of its target thanks to an outpouring of love for the Aussie actress. Lauren has called the star “a remarkable young woman whose strength, kindness, and determination continue to inspire everyone around her”.

Alea O'Shea
A GoFundMe set up to help raise money for Alea O’Shea’s cancer treatment has nearly exceeded its $80,000 traget in just three days. (Credit: Alea O’Shea/Instagram)
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Fighting for herself – and others

According to the page, Alea underwent her latest surgery just last week. “While her courage has never wavered, the journey has been incredibly challenging for both Alea and her family,” Lauren wrote.

Throughout her own battle, Alea been focused on how she can help others going through the same thing.

One of her plights has been access to good quality wigs. She set up CEARE By Alea O’Shea, raising funds to help woman access high-quality wigs from Tammy Lobato Wigs “because feelings like you shouldn’t be a luxury”.

Alea O'Shea GoFundMe
Alea has undergone another surgery as she continues to battle brain cancer. (Credit: Alea O’Shea/GoFundMe)
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A bolt from the blue

Alea was a busy working actress when her whole life changed seemingly overnight.

Noticing that her smile had changed and it was getting harder to move her mouth and get her words out, she grew somewhat concerned. Some migraines followed, but “nothing scary”.  

It was during a trip to LA that things took a turn when she “lost feeling in two of my fingers” which then began to spread.

A trip to the physio resulted in her being sent for a brain scan – which could well have saved her life.

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Brimming with positivity, she insisted she was facing this challenge with a good attitude and wouldn’t let it define her.

“Mostly, I’m going to be showing up as me, every single day that I can,” she said.

“This isn’t going to become my whole personality; it’s just another part of my story.”

Can’t keep her down

The actress got her start as an 11-year-old, playing Heath Braxton’s (Dan Ewing) daughter, Darcy Callahan, from 2011-2017.

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She’s since appeared in Underbelly: Vanishing Act, Kung Fu, So Help Me Todd, Sight Unseen and even had an uncredited role in an episode of Riverdale, to name a few.

Most recently, she appeared as Kate in the film Dead Eyes, which held its world premiere at SXSW on March 12.

Alea O’Shea attends the SXSW Dead Eyes premiere
“Grateful x 1000,” she captioned this pic attending the SXSW premiere of Dead Eyes in Austin, Texas on March 19. (Credit: Alea O’Shea/Instagram)

Next up, she will appear in drama Memento Mori, which is currently in post-production.

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If you wish to donate to Alea’s GoFundMe, you can do so here.

Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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