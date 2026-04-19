CROCODILE DUNDEE TURNS 40: Meet the family that made the Walkabout Creek Hotel their home!

They sure do breed ’em tough in the outback!

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Surviving weeks marooned by floods, running a successful cattle property, selling free-range beef online, all while raising a couple of nippers – with another on the way…

It’s all “no worries” for graziers Jo Cranney and Angus Brodie, who are proving they’re as tough as Mick “Crocodile” Dundee by adding running an Aussie pub to their skill set.

“It’s probably not how I saw my life going, to be honest, especially the owning the pub,” laughs former nurse Jo of their recent decision to snap up the famous Walkabout Creek Hotel featured in the iconic movie Crocodile Dundee.

“We might be a bit silly taking on so much, but we saw it as a great chance to diversify. And it’s going really well so far.”

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Both aged 34, Jo and Angus weren’t even born when Paul Hogan’s film premiered on Australian screens 40 years ago on April 24, 1986.

Made for $8.8 million, the action-comedy went on to take an astounding $426 million at the box office worldwide, following its US release.

The moment that put the pub on the cultural map! (Image: Supplied)

LEGENDARY LOCAL

“I can’t remember the first time I saw Crocodile Dundee, but everyone around here grew up with it,” says Angus, who was raised in rugged country around the fly-speck town of McKinlay, Queensland – population 162 – where much of the movie was shot.

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“It’s quite surreal, I suppose, to watch our tiny town for the first 15 minutes of the movie,” he grins.

“A lot of scenery at the start was local spots – sometimes even the house you were sitting in, which was pretty cool. And then of course there was the Walkabout Creek Hotel.”

The local watering hole began life as the Federal Hotel in 1900, but was renamed after the pub it played in Crocodile Dundee.

The movie set still sits in the beer garden and the famous “Never Never Safari” truck is parked out the front.

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After its last owners decided to retire, the legendary Walkabout Creek went up for sale and stayed on the market for several years.

Then Angus and Jo – who run the 36,000-acre Wolseley Downs cattle station just out of town – stepped in last November.

Angus and Jo bought the pub last year. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

A COUNTRY PARTY

“I think it had been a bit of a pipedream for Angus for many years,” smiles his wife, who hails from the comparatively big smoke of Goondiwindi.

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“We’ve got our hands full with everything we’ve taken on but the pub really complements our two other businesses. That’s why we purchased it.”

Right now, the couple are busy organising “a good old-fashioned country party” on September 25 and 26 to mark the 40th anniversary of the film’s global release.

“A lot of people have already been in touch, asking us when the celebration’s happening,” explains Angus, who reckons he bought his first beer at the Walkabout Creek aged 18.

“We’re blown away by the fact that 40 years on, people are still obsessed with the movie. It’s iconic, I guess, good fun for everyone.”

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The Barnyard Band, which headlined the Mount Isa Rodeo this year, has already been booked for the Walkabout Creek’s big bash.

There will also be a best-dressed Mick Dundee contest, plus children’s entertainment, food stalls, great new merchandise and plenty of good Aussie beef.

No apologies that one thing will be missing.

“We’re a long way away from any crocs, so no one needs to be alarmed by that,” jokes Jo, cheerfully wrangling daughter Louie, nearly four, and toddler Jimmy, 18 months.

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“We have thought of importing some though…”

It’s fair to say McKinlay is a long way from anywhere – It’s a 17-hour drive north-west from Brisbane, 650km west of Townsville and 228km east of Mount Isa.

But that remoteness is one of the attractions for the couple, who met at the Julia Creek Dirt and Dust Festival in 2018 and tied the knot at Wolseley Downs five years later.

The family are ready to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary in September. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

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MEETING PLACE

“A lot of people ask about the isolation, but I love getting to raise my children and work with my husband by my side,” says Jo, looking out the window at the lush green hills, following recent rains.

“It’s really special and the people up here are really genuine. They go out of their way to help with anything. So it’s a really fun place to live.”

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to us buying the pub,” adds Angus, “especially from locals. It’s the meeting place for the town and surrounding properties, so I’ve been coming here my whole life.

“It’s cool to say it’s ours now. We just hope a lot of people can make it up here for the Crocodile Dundee celebration in September.”

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Learn more at walkaboutcreekhotel.com.au

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