Comedy powerhouses Kitty Flanagan & Anne Edmonds team up for new ABC series Bad Company

If you’re a comedy fan, we’ve got some impeccable news for you. Two of Australia’s most beloved comedians — Kitty Flanagan and Anne Edmonds — are joining forces for an all-new comedy series, Bad Company.

The upcoming series is written and created by Edmonds, who has become a household name in comedy for her work on Have You Been Paying Attention, Get Krak!n, and Edge of the Bush. She also stars in the show, alongside her friend Flanagan, who most recently left the 2025 Logies with a whopping five awards for her series Fisk.

“I’m thrilled to be making an ABC comedy about something so close to my heart — the drama behind the scenes. And getting to make it with Kitty Flanagan? A dream come true,” Edmonds quips.

Kitty Flanagan. (Image: ABC) Anne Edmonds. (Image: ABC)

The six-part series is set to follow a struggling theatre company called The Argyle. Edmonds (Have You Been Paying Attention, Edge of the Bush) stars as Margie, the mildly unstable artistic director, who has accidentally driven the business into the ground with her various whims and fancies. In a last-ditch effort to save The Argyle, corporate executive and finance wiz named Julia (Kitty Flanagan) is brought into the mix.

Naturally, Margie isn’t happy about Julie coming into her home turf and changing how they do things within the well-established theatre walls. Hilarity and disaster ensues.

According to Louise Gough, the Director of Narrative Content at Screen Australia, the series is set to lean on the hilarious yet particular brand of satire that the dynamic duo have become known for.

“Anne Edmonds and Kitty Flanagan are two of Australia’s iconic comedic talents and I’ve no doubt they are going to raise the curtain, wipe off the greasepaint and cue the spotlight on this biting satire set in the theatre world,” she said.

“Edmonds’ and Flanagan’s hilarious new characters will delight audiences here and around the world.”

Bad Company is set to kick off filming in Melbourne in early October with Fisk director Tom Peterson at the helm.

It is expected to land on our screens in 2026.

