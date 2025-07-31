Inside Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford’s love story

Anne Edmonds has been cracking Australians up for over 15 years.

The comedian, who is best known for creating the character of Helen Bidou, has also made appearances on some of Australia’s most popular TV shows.

When she’s not touring, Anne lives in Melbourne with her partner, fellow comedian Lloyd Langford, and their daughter,

Here’s everything we know about Australian comedian Anne Edmonds:

Anne Edmonds comedy career

At 29, while she was working in regional mental health, Anne decided to pursue a career in comedy.

She started working the standup circuit and has since performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Sydney Comedy Festival, the Brisbane Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe.

She’s also toured internationally and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Soho Theatre in London.

The now 45-year-old has also become a regular on Australian TV, making appearances on The Project, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy, We Have A Problem and All Star Family Feud.

However, she’s probably best known for creating the character of Helen Bidou, an emotionally unstable fashion expert who liked to wear sarongs, for the ABC series Get Krackin‘.

In 2024, she appeared on Taskmaster Australia, alongside her partner Lloyd.

How did Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford meet?

Anne Edmonds started dating fellow comedian Lloyd Langford in 2019 when she was 41.

Credit: Instagram.

“Then I got so lucky that it brings tears to my eyes. A good man turned up in the form of Welsh comedian Lloyd Langford,” the comedian wrote in a piece for the Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

During the pandemic, while they were in lockdown together, the pair started working on their live show, Business With Pleasure, which is about their personal and professional relationship.

“We’ve only been together for two years,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2021. “But after the lockdowns in Melbourne, it feels as though we’re about to celebrate our golden anniversary. It’s like we’ve compacted 20 years into four months.”

During the same interview with SMH, the couple acknowledged it’s not always easy dating a fellow comedian but they seem to have found the right balance.

“There’s nothing worse than a comedian who refuses to switch off,” Lloyd explained.

“I was worried we’d end up talking about nothing but comedy but fortunately, that hasn’t happened,” Anne added. “The advantage of having a partner in the industry is that they understand what it’s like to go away for three weeks on tour and leave the other person behind.”

In 2021, Anne announced she was pregnant on Instagram.

“Hello everyone, I’m pregnant! Not sure who the father is but @lloydlangford1 being very supportive,” she wrote at the time. “Jk obviously thrilled and can’t wait to meet this little Australian-Welsh person. Nice to have other news beside being locked down ❤️❤️❤️”

Inside Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford’s family life

In October 2021, the couple welcomed a baby girl who they named Gwen.

Credit: Instagram.

“My partner, Lloyd Langford and I were placed under house arrest in a badly serviced apartment while on tour in Sydney during one of the snap lockdowns. Nine months later, Gwen arrived: born on the day the second Victorian lockdown ended,” she wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Anne was 43 at the time and for a long time she felt like she had missed out on motherhood because she had been so busy building her comedy career.

But then she met Lloyd, who was also keen to start a family.

“But when I look at Gwen and wonder if there was ever a question of choosing a career over her running up the hallway to fling a toy rabbit at the front door and fall on the ground laughing, it brings more tears to my eyes. It’s a shame we still feel like we must choose,” she said.

