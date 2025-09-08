Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen’s Anne Edmonds: ‘It was the best time’

She is one of Australia’s best-loved comedic talents, a favourite on the stand-up circuit and a regular face on TV, including as a frequent panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention? So it was only a matter of time before Anne Edmonds hosted her own show.

Enter Talkin’ ’Bout Your Gen, the revamped quiz show that pits three generations against each other in a series of often-hilarious pop culture challenges in an attempt to find out which is superior.

Anne admits there were nerves on her first day of hosting. (Credit: 10)

It’s a dream gig for the 45-year-old, who tells TV WEEK she relished filming in front of a live studio audience.

“I just had the best time filming. I love it,” she says. “It was my first ever hosting gig, so the first day of the shoot was a combination of nerves and some real excitement to be doing something brand new. But once I got in there and started, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I love this’. I think, as a stand-up comedian, it’s actually a skill you’ve been developing since you started working, really – hosting and being in front of people with an audience.”

It’s a homecoming for the popular show, which debuted in 2009 on Network 10 before moving to Channel Nine in 2018 – with all six seasons hosted by Shaun Micallef.

“Yeah, it’s brilliant. And I’ve realised since I started working on it, what a loved show it was back in the day,” Anne notes. “There’s a whole generation now who, gen-wise, used to be the youngest generation on the show in the Shaun version, and they’ve all grown up and had kids. And I can see they’re really excited, and the gen Xers as well, to put us back on as something to watch as a family.

“That’s what we’re trying to do: provide cross-generational family entertainment.”

Carrie Bickmore is one of the guests on the first episode of Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen. (Credit: 10)

So did Shaun offer any words of advice prior to Anne taking over the reins?

“I haven’t spoken to him directly yet, but he sent a message through one of the producers saying that he’s really happy I’m doing it and he wishes me all the best,” Anne says. “But I can’t wait to sit down with him when I get a chance and ask him a million questions about it.”

Along with plenty of the mischief and mayhem – from games to dress-ups – that fans of the original show will remember, there are some notable changes in this new version. First is the title, with Generation swapped out for the snappier Gen. Then, there are the Gens themselves… Long gone are the Boomers of the first version. Instead, there are Gens X, Y and Z, also referred to as Gen X, Millennials and Zoomers.

Team captain Dave Hughes has Todd McKenney helping him out in the first episode. (Credit: 10)

Leading the teams are Dave Hughes (Gen X), Tommy Little (Gen Y) and Anisa Nandaula (Gen Z), with each joined by a new guest star every week – including plenty of big names, some up-and-coming comedians, plus an “international visitor”.

“They’ve been so wonderful,” Anne enthuses of the team leaders. “They’re different in their own way and we’ve just had the best time. We get along as mates, and then we get on set and we’re there to have fun. Hughsey’s the grumpy Gen Xer, Tommy’s the kind of irresponsible Gen Y and Anisa is probably the most responsible of all three of them, if I’m honest, ’cause she’s done the most with her life already.”

Anne with partner Lloyd and daughter Gwen.

As for Anne’s own partner, comedian Lloyd Langford, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter Gwen, she teases that she “might let him” appear on the show.

“It’s a possibility,” she says with a laugh.

