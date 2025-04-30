Cook like a MasterChef Australia judge from the comfort of your own kitchen

MasterChef Australia has returned in 2025 for an absolute killer season – but it wouldn’t be as exciting without the expertise from the judges.
Returning as judges for the Back To Win season are Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.
The panel received quite the shake-up recently as MasterChef viewers were only introduced to food critic, Sofia and French chef, Jean-Christophe last year.
Meanwhile, Andy won the fourth season and Poh was the runner-up in season one.
But there are many judges that have come before them including Melissa Leong, and Jock Zonfrillo who sadly passed away on April 30, 2023.
And no one can forget the original judges: Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.
With MasterChef Australia back, we are enviously eyeing off the mouth-watering food the contestants are dishing up. But this delicious food doesn’t have to remain on screen.
Many of our favourite MasterChef judges have published their own cookbooks, and TV WEEK has included a roundup below.
Good Food Every Day by Gary Mehigan
$30.79 from Amazon
Gary is a chef who loves cooking at home from his family and sharing a meal together at the table.
“Gary brings us into his own kitchen and shares the tried and tested and most loved recipes he’s been serving with confidence for many years – regular, down-to-earth meals that he comes back to again and again,” the description reads.
Greek by George Calombaris
$85.54 from Amazon
Sharing his love for all things Greek, George created this cookbook and added a modern twist to traditional recipes.
“Start with a baklava cocktail, moving on to dishes such as taramosalata popcorn, ouzo-soaked cucumbers, slow-cooked lamb and miso eggplant souvlaki and prawn saganaki tortellini with tomato and mustard seed vinaigrette. And to finish? Hellenic mess!”
More by Matt Preston
$30.79 from Amazon
Looking to add more vegetables into your meals?
“Gone are the grey-meat-and-potatoes menus of the past. Each of these recipes capture the happiness that good food can bring. More combines Matt’s passion for simple, hearty recipes with his love of the humble veggie to bring the whole family to the table for a delicious meal,” the description reads.
What I Cook When Nobody’s Watching by Poh Ling Yeow
$24 from Target
Poh’s philosophy is the simpler we eat, the happier we are.
“Reconnect with the simple pleasure of cooking for yourself and others with proper quickies, nourishing bowl food, comfort combos and crowd-pleasing feasts that take everyday ingredients to new and delicious places,” the description reads.
Simply Novelli: Quick and Easy French Classics by Jean-Christophe Novelli
$55.97 from Amazon
“He focuses on quality produce and natural ingredients to give a selection of his dishes a contemporary spin, creating simple and delicious meals for every occasion. This cookery book is perfect for anyone who loves the French cuisine,” the description read.
A Taste Adventure with Melissa Leong
$19.25 from Amazon
From Tokyo to Berlin, Melissa wrote this cookbook for those looking for a “delicious adventure.”
“There’s sweet, salty, bitter and umami … Doesn’t that last one sound a bit funny? Sour and spicy are just as neat Together, these six tastes are in the foods we eat,” the description pointed, before explaining the book would explore these six tastes.
Recipes from Jock Zonfrillo’s Culinary Explorations
$19.79 from Amazon
Shortly after Jock’s passing, this recipe book was released.
“Unlock the secrets of extraordinary cuisine and embark on a culinary adventure like no other with renowned chef Jock Zonfrillo. This captivating book takes you on a tantalizing journey through the vibrant world of flavors, techniques, and indigenous ingredients,” a description read.
The Next Element by Andy Allen
$35 from Amazon
This is Andy Allen’s first cookbook following his MasterChef 2012 win, which includes 80 recipes and anecdotes about his journey.
“There are quick and enticing family recipes, recipes he shared with his buddies from the programme, Ben and Kylie, as well as his favourite seafood dishes,” a description read.