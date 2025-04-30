Cook like a MasterChef Australia judge from the comfort of your own kitchen

MasterChef Australia has returned in 2025 for an absolute killer season – but it wouldn’t be as exciting without the expertise from the judges.

Advertisement

Returning as judges for the Back To Win season are Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

(Credit: Instagram)

The panel received quite the shake-up recently as MasterChef viewers were only introduced to food critic, Sofia and French chef, Jean-Christophe last year.

Meanwhile, Andy won the fourth season and Poh was the runner-up in season one.

Advertisement

But there are many judges that have come before them including Melissa Leong, and Jock Zonfrillo who sadly passed away on April 30, 2023.

And no one can forget the original judges: Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

With MasterChef Australia back, we are enviously eyeing off the mouth-watering food the contestants are dishing up. But this delicious food doesn’t have to remain on screen.

Many of our favourite MasterChef judges have published their own cookbooks, and TV WEEK has included a roundup below.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.