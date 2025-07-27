Are MasterChef lovebirds Sarah Todd & Delcan Cleary cooking up a proposal?

They were living together in Melbourne within months of meeting, and now MasterChef couple Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have fans wondering if their whirlwind romance is about to hit another major milestone.

Holding hands and smiling as they strolled together on July 16, Sarah, 38, and Declan, 27, fuelled whispers that a wedding could be on the cards as they stopped in at The Baths Middle Brighton – a popular venue to host special events like engagements and weddings.

Only adding to the speculation? The couple were joined by Declan’s dad for the outing, while Sarah was sporting an out-of-place set of ski gloves with her outfit, prompting some to question if she could be hiding an engagement ring.

The cooking duo certainly seem smitten enough to be planning out their future together.

Declan’s dad joined them for the outing. (Credit: Media Mode)

Since going public with their secret romance after their time on MasterChef: Back to Win, Sarah and Declan have been happily co-habiting with her 14-year-old son Phoenix and his dog Sol.

“Phoenix is totally obsessed with Sol,” Sarah told TV Week.

“They’re playing until the moment they go to bed, it’s been really special for him. We’re one big family now,” she said.

The relationship also has the blessing of Sarah’s ex-fiance Devinder Garcha, who is Phoenix’s father.

Devinder only recently met Declan, but insists that he and Sarah’s priority is always the happiness of their son.

“We try to keep it all amicable. Declan seems like a nice guy. Phoenix likes him. He seems pleasant. I wish them all the luck,” he says. “We both focus a lot on Phoenix. As long as he’s happy, I’m happy.”

