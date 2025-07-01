For Depinder Chhibber, stepping back into the MasterChef kitchen for the first time in four years was intimidating – but an opportunity she just couldn’t resist.

After the first few “anxious” weeks in the competition, Depinder says she’s found her groove and is backing herself as the next MasterChef champion.

“The competition [this year] was unreal because we’re competing with so many MasterChef legends, and I was so intimidated that for the first few weeks I was so anxious all the time,” Depinder tells Woman’s Day.

Depinder is showing off some lesser known Indian dishes this season. (Credit: Channel Ten)

REPRESENTING HER CULTURE

As the competition boils down to the top ten, the part-time pharmacist, 33, remains hopeful that she could walk away with the MasterChef crown.

“It would mean so much because I’m representing my culture and my heritage through my cooking,” she shares.

“Cooking has always been something I do with my heart and soul. If I want to express my gratitude or love, I always cook.”

While she admits the competition is strong, Depinder reveals the other contestants have become a second family to her.

“I would really love to collaborate with the really close friends I’ve made this season like Alana, Snez and Laura who are super talented, and I’d also love to work with Jaime, Ben and Andre,” she says.

“Theo is another I’d love to work with because of his experience with bread.”

Since first appearing in season 13, where she placed eighth, a lot has changed in Depinder’s life. She’s launched a supper club, Ghar, at her home in Newcastle, where she serves delicious homestyle Thali.

She also appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef India in 2023 – cultivating a massive fanbase online in the process!

Depinder’s biggest fans are her daughters Meher and Piri, along with her husband Gurkirat! (Credit: Instagram)

PROUD MUM OF TWO

And while Depinder has achieved a lot since her first MasterChef appearance in 2021, she’s most proud of becoming a mum to her two daughters, Meher and Piri – who are more than happy to lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

“We made cupcakes for Piri’s birthday and they got to put the sprinkles on which they loved, and they often join me when I’m making dough for the roti,” says Depinder.

“I’ll also ask Meher to put spices in when I’m cooking to get them involved. I’m always in the kitchen so they spend a lot of time with me in there!”

Depinder reveals Meher and Piri have also been keenly watching their mum on MasterChef.

“They’re too little to understand it’s a competition, but they’ll watch the show with us, and have even asked me to make some of my dishes for their birthday,” she says.

And once MasterChef wraps up for another year, Depinder will be heading back to Newcastle to continue running Ghar, and will hopefully put pen to paper for a cookbook – a dream she’s held since high school.

“I really want to write a cookbook, so I’ll definitely be working towards that goal,” she says.

